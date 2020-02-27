Automotive Fasteners Market Size, Industry Growth Status and Opportunities for Leading Players 2020 – 2026 | Würth, ITW, Stanley

“

Automotive Fasteners Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Fasteners market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Automotive Fasteners Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Automotive Fasteners market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Automotive Fasteners Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Automotive Fasteners market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Automotive Fasteners industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Würth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, KAMAX, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), Aoyama Seisakusho, Meidoh, Fontana, Agrati Group, LISI, Nifco, Topura, Meira, Böllhoff, Norma Group, Bulten, Precision Castparts, Chunyu, Boltun, Samjin, Sundram Fasteners, SFS Group, STL, Keller & Kalmbach, Piolax, EJOT Group, GEM-YEAR, RUIBIAO, Shenzhen AERO, Dongfeng Auto, Chongqing Standard ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Automotive fasteners are a collection of products that are used in automotive and vehicle assembly. They are usually designed for specific models of vehicles.

Market competition is intense, the market concentration is relatively low, Würth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, Nedschroef, KAMAX, Fontana Gruppo, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Automotive Fasteners market was 20800 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 25000 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Fasteners market:

Würth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, KAMAX, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), Aoyama Seisakusho, Meidoh, Fontana, Agrati Group, LISI, Nifco, Topura, Meira, Böllhoff, Norma Group, Bulten, Precision Castparts, Chunyu, Boltun, Samjin, Sundram Fasteners, SFS Group, STL, Keller & Kalmbach, Piolax, EJOT Group, GEM-YEAR, RUIBIAO, Shenzhen AERO, Dongfeng Auto, Chongqing Standard

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Threaded Fasteners

Non-threaded Fasteners

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive OEM

Automotive Aftermarket

Automotive Fasteners Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Fasteners markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Fasteners market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Fasteners market.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Fasteners Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Fasteners Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Fasteners Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Threaded Fasteners

1.2.2 Non-threaded Fasteners

1.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Fasteners Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Fasteners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Fasteners Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Fasteners Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Fasteners Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Würth

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Fasteners Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Würth Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 ITW

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Fasteners Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 ITW Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Stanley

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Fasteners Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Stanley Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Araymond

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Fasteners Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Araymond Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 KAMAX

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Fasteners Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 KAMAX Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Fasteners Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Aoyama Seisakusho

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive Fasteners Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Meidoh

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Automotive Fasteners Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Meidoh Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Fontana

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Automotive Fasteners Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Fontana Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Agrati Group

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Automotive Fasteners Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Agrati Group Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 LISI

3.12 Nifco

3.13 Topura

3.14 Meira

3.15 Böllhoff

3.16 Norma Group

3.17 Bulten

3.18 Precision Castparts

3.19 Chunyu

3.20 Boltun

3.21 Samjin

3.22 Sundram Fasteners

3.23 SFS Group

3.24 STL

3.25 Keller & Kalmbach

3.26 Piolax

3.27 EJOT Group

3.28 GEM-YEAR

3.29 RUIBIAO

3.30 Shenzhen AERO

3.31 Dongfeng Auto

3.32 Chongqing Standard

4 Automotive Fasteners Market Status and Outlook by Regions

$

