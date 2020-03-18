Automotive Intake Manifold Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2025
Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market Viewpoint
Automotive Intake Manifold Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Automotive Intake Manifold market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this Automotive Intake Manifold market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Edelbrock
Magneti Marelli
Rchling Group
Holley Performance Products
Sogefi SpA
Keihin
Aisin Seiki
MAHLE GmbH
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Aluminium
Plastic
Magnesium
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
