Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

This report presents the worldwide Automotive Lightweight Materials market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market:

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein material, vehicle and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive lightweight materials market by segmenting it in terms of material, vehicle, and application. Segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for automotive lightweight materials in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for automotive lightweight materials in individual material, vehicle, and application segments of the market across all regions. Key players operating in the global automotive lightweight materials market are Faurecia, Lear Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Magna International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC Group, Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., and Lanxess. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the automotive lightweight materials market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based material, vehicle, and application segments of the automotive lightweight materials market. Market size and forecast for each major material, vehicle, and application segments have been provided in terms of the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key market players were reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent growth trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Material

Metal Alloys (Magnesium, Aluminum, and Titanium)

High-strength Steel (HSS, AHSS, UHSS)

Composites (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and Others)

Polymers (PP, PU, ABS, PVC, PA66, and Others)

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Application

Interior

Exterior

Structural

Powertrain

Others

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the automotive lightweight materials market trends and shares from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

A list of key developments made by key players in the automotive lightweight materials market

A list of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the automotive lightweight materials market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook for the global automotive lightweight materials market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces highlighting the potency of buyers and suppliers and enabling stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Automotive Lightweight Materials Market. It provides the Automotive Lightweight Materials industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Automotive Lightweight Materials study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Influence of the Automotive Lightweight Materials market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Automotive Lightweight Materials market.

– Automotive Lightweight Materials market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Automotive Lightweight Materials market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Automotive Lightweight Materials market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Automotive Lightweight Materials market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Automotive Lightweight Materials market.

