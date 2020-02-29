Automotive NVH Market – Insights on Growing Applications by 2025

According to a recent report General market trends, the Automotive NVH economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Automotive NVH market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global automotive NVH market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

FEV Group GmbH

Siemens AG

Brüel & Kjær

HEAD acoustics GmbH

Dewesoft d.o.o.

GRAS Sound & Vibration A/S.

Burke Porter Group Company

Signal.X Technologies LLC., imc Meßsysteme GmbH

MTS Systems Corporation

m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH

ElringKlinger AG

Global Automotive NVH Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive NVH Market, by Application

Powertrain

Electric Vehicles

Vehicle Interior

Component Testing

Noise Testing

Others

Global Automotive NVH Market, by Material

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Textile Materials

Fiberglass

Others

Global Automotive NVH Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive NVH Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

