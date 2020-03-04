Automotive Paints Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 | 3M, BASF, Akzonobel

“

Automotive Paints Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Automotive Paints market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automotive Paints Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Automotive Paints market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Automotive Paints Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as 3M, BASF, Akzonobel, Dupont, PPG Industries, Royal DSM, Arkema Group, Solvay, Valspar, Clariant AG, Nippon Paint Holdings, Berger Paints, Lesonal, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Beckers Group, Axalta Coatings, Xiangjiang Paint, Twin Tigers Coatings . Conceptual analysis of the Automotive Paints Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The Automotive Paints market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the Automotive Paints industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Automotive Paints market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Automotive Paints market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Automotive Paints market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Automotive Paints market:

Key players:

3M, BASF, Akzonobel, Dupont, PPG Industries, Royal DSM, Arkema Group, Solvay, Valspar, Clariant AG, Nippon Paint Holdings, Berger Paints, Lesonal, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Beckers Group, Axalta Coatings, Xiangjiang Paint, Twin Tigers Coatings

By the product type:

Solvent-Borne Paints

Water-Borne Paints

Powder Paints

Other

By the end users/application:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Research Design Historical Data

(2014-2019) Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

By Manufacturers;

Expansion;

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Segment

By Types

By Applications

By Regions/Geography Global Market Size (Volume and Value);

Status and Outlook;

Volume and Value for Major Players

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis;

Volume and Value

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis Influencing Factors Market Environment

Government Policy

Technological Changes

Market Risks Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Downstream

Reduction in Cost

Market Opportunities and Challenges Market Forecast

(2020-2026) Market Size Forecast

Global Overall Size

By Type/Product Category

By Applications/End Users

By Regions/Geography Key Data

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Market Share

Growth Rate

Growth Rate

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Paints Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Paints

1.2 Automotive Paints Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Paints Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solvent-Borne Paints

1.2.3 Water-Borne Paints

1.2.4 Powder Paints

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Automotive Paints Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Paints Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.3 Passenger Vehicles

1.3 Global Automotive Paints Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automotive Paints Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Automotive Paints Market Size

1.4.1 Global Automotive Paints Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Paints Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Paints Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Paints Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Paints Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Paints Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Paints Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Paints Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Paints Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Paints Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Paints Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Automotive Paints Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Automotive Paints Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Automotive Paints Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Automotive Paints Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Automotive Paints Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Automotive Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Automotive Paints Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Automotive Paints Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Paints Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Automotive Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Automotive Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Automotive Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Paints Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Automotive Paints Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Automotive Paints Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Automotive Paints Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Paints Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Automotive Paints Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Automotive Paints Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Paints Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Automotive Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Automotive Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Akzonobel

7.3.1 Akzonobel Automotive Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Akzonobel Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dupont

7.4.1 Dupont Automotive Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dupont Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 PPG Industries

7.5.1 PPG Industries Automotive Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 PPG Industries Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Royal DSM

7.6.1 Royal DSM Automotive Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Royal DSM Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Arkema Group

7.7.1 Arkema Group Automotive Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Arkema Group Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Solvay

7.8.1 Solvay Automotive Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Solvay Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Valspar

7.9.1 Valspar Automotive Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Valspar Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Clariant AG

7.10.1 Clariant AG Automotive Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Clariant AG Automotive Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Nippon Paint Holdings

7.12 Berger Paints

7.13 Lesonal

7.14 Kansai Nerolac Paints

7.15 Beckers Group

7.16 Axalta Coatings

7.17 Xiangjiang Paint

7.18 Twin Tigers Coatings

8 Automotive Paints Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Paints Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Paints

8.4 Automotive Paints Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Automotive Paints Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Paints Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Automotive Paints Market Forecast

11.1 Global Automotive Paints Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Automotive Paints Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Automotive Paints Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Automotive Paints Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Automotive Paints Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Automotive Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Automotive Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Automotive Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Automotive Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Automotive Paints Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Automotive Paints Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Automotive Paints Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Automotive Paints Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Automotive Paints Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Automotive Paints Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Automotive Paints Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

