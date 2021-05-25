Automotive Plastics Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 | Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Adient PLC

‘Automotive Plastics market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Automotive Plastics industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Adient PLC, BASF SE, Compagnie Plastic Omnium, Borealis AG.

Global Automotive Plastics Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Automotive Plastics Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Automotive Plastics Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Automotive Plastics market are surging demand for materials offering significant emission reduction and increasing demand for lightweight materials for OEMs to reduce vehicle weight. However, high cost of raw material and non-degradable nature of automotive plastic are some factors that limit the market growth. Automotive plastic is those plastic which used in wide range of automotive applications in manufacturing exterior and interior components like bumpers, doors , windows, headlight, sideview mirror housing, trunk lids, hoods, grilles and wheel covers. Plastics are used in automotive industry due to its good mechanical properties and excellent appearance. The major benefit of automotive plastic is minimal corrosion allowing for longer vehicle market, flexibility in integrating components and recyclability of high-performance plastic. In addition, the one more major benefit is reducing the overall weight without affecting the safety or performance of vehicle.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Plastics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share in 2017 owing to growing production of vehicles and rising disposable income. North America is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. Europe is also contributing significant growth rate in global automotive plastics market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Automotive Plastics market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Automotive Plastics market:

Key players: Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Adient PLC, BASF SE, Compagnie Plastic Omnium, Borealis AG

Market Segmentation:

By Product (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, High Density Polyethylene, Polycarbonate, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Others), by Application (Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Automotive Plastics Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Automotive Plastics, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Automotive Plastics by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Automotive Plastics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Plastics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

