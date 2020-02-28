Automotive Telematics Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2025

The global Automotive Telematics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Telematics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Telematics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Telematics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Telematics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Delphi

Continental

Bosch

LG

Geotab

Danlaw

CalAmp

Automatic

Dash

Zubie

Xirgo Technologies

Mojio

Autonet

Market Segment by Product Type

Type 1

Wifi Type

Others

Market Segment by Application

Repair Technicians

State Agencies

Vehicle Owners

Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Telematics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Telematics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

