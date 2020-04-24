Automotive Tic Market Insights 2020: Wide-ranging Analysis by Top Most Players: Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA

Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Automotive Tic Market Report 2020″ The Automotive Tic report considers the key elements in charge of driving the development of the Industry, alongside the key blocks and difficulties. The report covers the market from a 360-degree point of view, i.e. from the supply side and demand side, which empowers the clients to increase granular subtleties of the whole working scenario of the market. At last, various market tools and methodologies are used, so as to touch base at definitive research discoveries. Some of the major players operating global Automotive Tic market are Applus Services SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, TUV Nord Group, Eurofins Scientific, ASTM International, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, Inc, DNV GL Group AS, Rina S.P.A., Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll, Dekra Certification GmbH, ALS Limited, BSI Group, SAI Global Limited, and UL LLC among other.

The Global Automotive TIC Market is expected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2025, from USD 18.11 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period Automotive TIC validates the test and inspection results against the standard set by the government, international standardization and other. Currently, it is widely used by the manufacturer to show that their products are manufactured according to the government standardization and regulations. It also helps the manufacturer to improve the marketability of their products. According to Statista, the consumer electronic segment amounts to USD 301,311 million in 2018. Most of the revenue is generated from China.

Competitive Analysis of the Automotive Tic Industry

The global automotive TIC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automotive TIC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Automotive Tic Industry

Market Drivers:

Growth in automotive production worldwide

Raising awareness about safety among consumers

Stringent regulations and standards in automotive industry

Market Restraint:

Varying regulations and standards across regions

Time consuming for the overseas qualification test

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Service Type

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Other Services

By Sourcing Type

In-House

Outsourced

By Application

Electrical Systems and Components

Telematics

Vehicle Inspection Services

Homologation Testing

Interior & Exterior Materials

Others

Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Applus Services SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, TUV Nord Group, Eurofins Scientific, ASTM International, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, Inc, DNV GL Group AS, Rina S.P.A., Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll, Dekra Certification GmbH, ALS Limited, BSI Group, SAI Global Limited, and UL LLC among other.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Automotive Tic Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive Tic Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive Tic Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

