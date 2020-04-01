Automotive V2X Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2033

The global Automotive V2X market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive V2X market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Automotive V2X market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive V2X market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive V2X market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive V2X market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive V2X market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental AG

Qualcomm Inc.

Daimler AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Audi AG

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Tomtom N.V.

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Mobileye NV

PTC Inc.

Autotalks Limited

Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

DSRC

Cellular

Segment by Application

Passenger

Commercial



What insights readers can gather from the Automotive V2X market report?

A critical study of the Automotive V2X market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Automotive V2X market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Automotive V2X landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Automotive V2X market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Automotive V2X market share and why? What strategies are the Automotive V2X market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Automotive V2X market? What factors are negatively affecting the Automotive V2X market growth? What will be the value of the global Automotive V2X market by the end of 2029?

