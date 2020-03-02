Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2025

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything Market: Overview

A number of studies continue to surface on a regular basis that advocate the increased adoption of connectivity in vehicles as a way of making vehicles more effective on fronts such as safety and security, fuel economy, better on-road performance, and the added benefit of preventing accidents. The rising awareness among consumers about these benefits of adding connectivity measures in vehicles along with the rising willingness to spend more when it comes to added comfort and safety features in vehicles have led to vast developments in the field of automotive vehicle-to-everything.

Of a number of benefits, connectivity in vehicles could help bring a dramatic decline in the number of serious injuries and fatalities that result from accidents on roads and highways. Although the number of people surviving crashes has significantly increased owing to the increased usage of technologies such as anti-lock brakes and airbags, preventive measures supported by automotive vehicle-to-everything technologies could help more people survive crashes.

Consumers have increasingly started realizing the significant benefits that automotive vehicle-to-everything technologies have over new technologies increasingly making their way in high-end automobiles, such as cameras, lidar, radar, and numerous sensors. One of these benefits includes the fact that connectivity technologies provide greater range that on-board equipment in vehicles, allowing the traveler to receive alerts and have more time to react and prevent crashes. Moreover, unlike technologies such as radar, connectivity in vehicles does not depend on line of sight communication for effective results and notifications are also delivered when vehicle drivers are not capable of seeing a dangerous situation under development.

The effectiveness of automotive vehicle-to-everything technologies certainly requires updated network infrastructure and effectiveness of network connectivity and is expected to witness the most promising growth in developed economies in the near future.

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything Market: Snapshot

Vehicle-to-everything communication refers to the transfer of information or signal from a vehicle to any object that can impact the functioning of the vehicle. It is a form of vehicular communication system that integrates other different specific communication types such as V2G (Vehicle-to-grid), V2D (Vehicle-to-device), V2P (Vehicle-to-Pedestrian), and V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle). The main highlight of V2X is energy savings along with high-end safety. Nevertheless, there might be obstacles in the roll-out of the particular technology, basically due to legal issues and the factor that until all the current vehicles completely adopt it, the effectiveness is quite limited. The technology that V2X communication employs is based on the WLAN technology and directly works between the infrastructure and the vehicle forming a vehicular ad-hoc network, when the two respective V2X senders come in the range of the other.

The report is an investigation in the growth of the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market over the last couple of years and in the coming years. The market research publication further reasons out the causes of the changes in the market across the globe. It does this so by presenting an evaluation of the dynamics and the trends prevalent from the last few years and the ones that are likely to retain an impact during the forecast period. The Porter’s five forces analysis is being taken into consideration for the analysts to provide a clear view of the vendor landscape to the readers. Mergers, agreements, acquisitions, and other partnerships have also been highlighted in the report. The study further delves into the working of the various leading companies along with the information on the products, strategies, and shares of the companies in question.

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything Market: Trends and Prospects

The global market for automotive vehicle-to-everything is anticipated to expand significantly over the coming years owing to factors such as growing demand traffic in real-time, rising government concerns coupled with several benefits and aid provided by governments for enhanced traffic management, rise in incidental alerts regarding public safety, and growing environmental concerns. The vendors in this market can seek lucrative opportunities from the advent of autonomous car on the verge of transforming the automotive industry and the use real-time monitoring for predictive using real-time monitoring.

However, the growth of the global automotive vehicle-to-everything market is likely to be negatively influenced by the dearth of cellular connectivity in several emerging economies, high cost burden on users, and lack of proper infrastructure. Aspects such as the security of the data generated by the vehicles, lack of interest to adopt modern technology, and lack of standardization are also anticipated to hinder the market growth in the near future.

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to offer promising opportunities and emerge as a profitable region for the growth of the market in the near future owing to the favorable regulations and policies implemented by the governments in the region and the demand for advanced transportation system. The rising demand for cars has suddenly gained momentum with the recent convergence of the automotive and ICT sector in the region.

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading companies in the global automotive vehicle to everything market are Audi AG, Daimler AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, and Continental AG.

