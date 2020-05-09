Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Recent Development, Company Profile Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | Delphi (Aptiv), Continental AG, Denso

“

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Increasing demand for Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The market report helps the readers to clearly understand the current and future scenario and drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: [ Delphi (Aptiv), Continental AG, Denso, Cohda, Kapsch, Qualcomm, ETrans, Savari, Autotalks, Arada (Lear) ] along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development. Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) industry report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry detail related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this study report.

The continuing push to improve safety while reducing the emissions and energy consumption resulting from transportation is driving the development of a number of crucial technologies, including electrification and automated driving systems. One of the key enabling systems for the success of both is the provision of real-time data to vehicles, drivers, and pedestrians through vehicle-to-external communications (V2X) using dedicated short-range communications (DSRC).

Global demand for new vehicles is projected to continue growing over the next decade, particularly in developing markets where dense urbanization is already causing problems with traffic congestion, accident rates, and air quality. Even before there is significant deployment of automated vehicles, V2X connectivity has the potential alleviate some of these issues. DSRC-based V2X systems are anticipated to be deployed by OEMs beginning in 2016 and see rapid expansion over the next decade. In addition to the embedded OEM systems on new vehicles, aftermarket retrofit systems and new smartphones with DSRC capability are expected to be adopted. According to QY Research, global revenue from sales of OEM and aftermarket V2X Communications is projected to reach more than $6 billion by 2025.

It is report that GM will be the first car maker to have a V2X system in a production vehicle, with their CTS Cadillac going into production at the end of 2016. Meanwhile in Europe, the Corridor Project will ensure that there is infrastructure in place for the early adopters. Deployment work is happening in parallel in the both the US and Europe, so it will be difficult to pinpoint exactly who deploys first – and even then there will only be months in it.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The report, global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

– The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

– In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market:

Delphi (Aptiv), Continental AG, Denso, Cohda, Kapsch, Qualcomm, ETrans, Savari, Autotalks, Arada (Lear)

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

V2V

V2I

V2P

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Road Safety Service

Automatic Parking System

Emergency Vehicles

Auto Car Service

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 V2V

1.2.2 V2I

1.2.3 V2P

1.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Delphi (Aptiv)

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Delphi (Aptiv) Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Continental AG

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Continental AG Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Denso

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Denso Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Cohda

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Cohda Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Kapsch

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Kapsch Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Qualcomm

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Qualcomm Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 ETrans

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 ETrans Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Savari

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Savari Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Autotalks

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Autotalks Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Arada (Lear)

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Arada (Lear) Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

4 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Application/End Users

5.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Segment by Application

5.1.1 Road Safety Service

5.1.2 Automatic Parking System

5.1.3 Emergency Vehicles

5.1.4 Auto Car Service

5.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 V2V Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 V2I Gowth Forecast

6.4 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Forecast in Road Safety Service

6.4.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Forecast in Automatic Parking System

7 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

”