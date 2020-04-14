Autonomous Forklifts Market 2019-2027 / Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Autonomous Forklifts market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Autonomous Forklifts market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Autonomous Forklifts market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Autonomous Forklifts market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

A thriving eCommerce business is predicted to favorably leverage market growth over the forecast period. However, strict safety & emission laws pertaining to the functioning of the autonomous forklift can put brakes on the autonomous forklifts industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, the escalating popularity of the battery-driven forklifts along with large-scale product demand in the developing countries will provide the industry players with new opportunities for expanding their business over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the market is sectored into Indoor and Outdoor. On the basis of fuel source, the industry is divided into Electric, Fuel Cells, CNG, and Petrol & Diesel. In terms of technology, the market is classified into Line Guided, Vision Guided (3D), Laser- Guided, and Others. Based on the industry, the autonomous forklifts industry is segmented into Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Automotive, Paper & Print, and Others.

On the basis of truck type, the market is sectored into Side Loader, Telehandler, Counterbalance Forklift, Pallet Jack, Rough Terrain Forklift, Order Picker, Walkie Stacker, Reach Fork Truck, and Others. Channel-wise, the market is divided into OEM and Aftermarket. Based on the capacity, the industry is divided into Less than 1000 Kgs, Between 1000 Kgs and 2000 Kgs, Between 2000 Kgs and 5000 Kgs, and Above 5000 Kgs.

Global Autonomous Forklifts : Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

