Autonomous Material Handling Technologies Market is ready to Grow Globally with Phenomenal Trend Diversity Between 2019 to 2026

competitive landscape of autonomous material handling technologies market seems fairly fragmented, and active players are investing significantly in pushing R&D activities so as to penetrate deeper into the autonomous material handling technologies market. High efficiency and diverse functionality will remain the key areas for R&D investors that are aspiring product differentiation and competitive edge.

The automated logistics partner of the likes of John Deere and General Electric, Clearpath Robotics Inc. recently made an announcement to have invested US$ 30 million in a new autonomous material handling unit. The company is up-scaling manufacturing at their Kitchener-based OTTO Motors division for autonomous material handling.

Geek + unleashed a new autonomous forklift, later in 2018. The Chinese supply chain robotics giant launched new-generation material handling solutions at the China International Industry Fair (CIIF). This new set of technologies includes a completely automated intra-logistics solution, in addition to an automatic forklift. Being a leader in warehousing automation, Geek + launched a versatile autonomous material handling technologies solution that covers mobile robots, mechanical arms, and a self-driving forklift.

In an effort to update autonomous material handling technologies, the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has teamed with Raymond Corp. for a study on smart forklifts. While the research is still underway, it is likely to result in the d of development of next-generation autonomous material handling technologies such as warehousing robots and vehicles that interact and communicate with each other, in order to prioritize and delegate work. The first phase of study focuses on the modeling of interaction and decision-making protocols for autonomous forklifts and truck loads. The second phase of study will reportedly concentrate on the development of small robots driving autonomously to each other, for testing and communication. The project has received a grant from Toyota Material Handling North America USA Inc.

The BMW Group has been exceptionally holding on to recent advances in autonomous material handling technologies, with an objective to incorporate the same into logistics and material handling segments. While wearables, autonomous mobile robots, and tugger trains are currently being employed at the company’s assembly plants, BMW has developed an exclusive automation kit for their Germany-based pilot plant. This kit autonomously communicates loading-unloading part of the materials handling process. The company has also developed an autonomous transport system for outdoor usage at the Leipzig-based plant.

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are observed to be prominent among players in the autonomous material handling technologies market and leading technology providers. Catering tailor-made solutions based on autonomous material handling technologies for industry-specific demands is currently among the top strategies embraced by some of the key players competing in autonomous material handling technologies market.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global autonomous material handling technologies market include –

Flexlink AB

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell Intelligrated, Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Jungheinrich AG

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

Industries Are Rapidly Switching to Autonomous Material Handling Technologies

The incorporation of robotics technology into materials handling has been maturing rapidly over the recent years. With self-driving autonomous vehicles rapidly gaining ground, it would not be surprising if autonomous lift trucks or forklifts invade the industrial warehousing operations in the near future. Compared to conventional lift trucks and forklifts that are driven by operators, those based on autonomous material handling technologies offer a slew of advantages in terms of operational efficiency and accuracy. Considerable saving on energy is another benefit that prompts at a positive outlook for the adoption of autonomous material handling technologies in coming years.

Taxonomy: Global Autonomous Materials Handling Technologies Market

By the Type of Component

Autonomous Forklifts

Autonomous Lift Trucks

Autonomous Inventory Robots

Goods-to-person Picking Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAR)

By End Use Industry

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the Global Autonomous Material Handling Technologies Market Report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the Autonomous Material Handling Technologies Market Report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

