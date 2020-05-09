AV Receiver Market Announces Rise in Industry Demand, Future prospects and Applications | Sony, Yamaha, Onkyo (Pioneer)

“

AV Receiver Market : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The AV Receiver market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[AV Receiver Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Increasing demand for AV Receiver market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The market report helps the readers to clearly understand the current and future scenario and drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Global AV Receiver Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: [ Sony, Yamaha, Onkyo (Pioneer), D+M Group(Sound United), LG Electronics, Harman Kardon, Inkel Corporation, NAD, Rotel, Anthem AV Solutions Limited, Pyle, Cambridge Audio, Arcam ] along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development. AV Receiver industry report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry detail related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this study report.

For Better Understanding, Download Sample PDF of AV Receiver Market Research Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1422064/global-av-receiver-market

Europe is the largest consumption of AV Receiver, with a sales market share nearly 25.91% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following Europe with the sales market share over 24.06% in 2016. China is another important consumption market of AV Receiver.

AV Receiver used in home theater. AV Receiver mainly has three kinds, including 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels, 7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels and 9.2 Sound Channels etc. The production market share of 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels AV Receiver is 35.11% in 2016.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The report, global AV Receiver market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

– The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

– In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

This report covers leading companies associated in AV Receiver market:

Sony, Yamaha, Onkyo (Pioneer), D+M Group(Sound United), LG Electronics, Harman Kardon, Inkel Corporation, NAD, Rotel, Anthem AV Solutions Limited, Pyle, Cambridge Audio, Arcam

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels

7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels

9.2 Sound Channels

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Commercial

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global AV Receiver markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the AV Receiver market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the AV Receiver market.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1422064/global-av-receiver-market

Table of Contents

1 AV Receiver Market Overview

1.1 AV Receiver Product Overview

1.2 AV Receiver Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels

1.2.2 7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels

1.2.3 9.2 Sound Channels

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global AV Receiver Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global AV Receiver Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global AV Receiver Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global AV Receiver Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global AV Receiver Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global AV Receiver Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global AV Receiver Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global AV Receiver Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global AV Receiver Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players AV Receiver Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 AV Receiver Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AV Receiver Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global AV Receiver Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 AV Receiver Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Sony

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 AV Receiver Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Sony AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Yamaha

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 AV Receiver Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Yamaha AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Onkyo (Pioneer)

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 AV Receiver Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Onkyo (Pioneer) AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 D+M Group(Sound United)

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 AV Receiver Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 D+M Group(Sound United) AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 LG Electronics

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 AV Receiver Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 LG Electronics AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Harman Kardon

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 AV Receiver Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Harman Kardon AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Inkel Corporation

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 AV Receiver Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Inkel Corporation AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 NAD

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 AV Receiver Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 NAD AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Rotel

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 AV Receiver Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Rotel AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Anthem AV Solutions Limited

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 AV Receiver Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Anthem AV Solutions Limited AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Pyle

3.12 Cambridge Audio

3.13 Arcam

4 AV Receiver Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global AV Receiver Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global AV Receiver Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global AV Receiver Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global AV Receiver Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa AV Receiver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 AV Receiver Application/End Users

5.1 AV Receiver Segment by Application

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Commercial

5.2 Global AV Receiver Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global AV Receiver Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global AV Receiver Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global AV Receiver Market Forecast

6.1 Global AV Receiver Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global AV Receiver Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global AV Receiver Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global AV Receiver Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America AV Receiver Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe AV Receiver Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific AV Receiver Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America AV Receiver Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa AV Receiver Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 AV Receiver Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global AV Receiver Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels Gowth Forecast

6.4 AV Receiver Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global AV Receiver Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global AV Receiver Forecast in Residential

6.4.3 Global AV Receiver Forecast in Commercial

7 AV Receiver Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 AV Receiver Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 AV Receiver Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1422064/global-av-receiver-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”