Aviation Cyber Security Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2026

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aviation Cyber Security .

This industry study presents the global Aviation Cyber Security market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Aviation Cyber Security market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Aviation Cyber Security market report coverage:

The Aviation Cyber Security market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Aviation Cyber Security market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Aviation Cyber Security market report:

Market: Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global aviation cyber security market for the period of 2015 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. It also provides the comprehensive analysis of aviation cyber security market based on deployment, security type, solution, services and geography. The global aviation cyber security market is categorized based on deployment type into on-premise and hosted deployment type. Furthermore, the research report provides the complete insights into different aviation cyber security providers through types of security segmentation which includes network security, wireless security, cloud security, content security and application security. The report also gives complete analysis into different aviation cyber security solutions that includes data encryption, data loss prevention, disaster recovery management, network firewall, unified threat management, antivirus/antimalware, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, vulnerability management, distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack protection and web filtering. Furthermore, it also provides an outright understanding of different services offered in the market, which is managed security solutions, training and consulting. The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on the geographical regions, the report segments the global aviation cyber security market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into The U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is subdivided into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into The GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA, while South America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market: Scope of the Report

The report also provides an analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the aviation cyber security market. It discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of the global aviation cyber security market.

The objective of this study is to understand the factors aiding the growth of aviation cyber security market. The report further aims to identify various factors that are expected to support the expansion of aviation cyber security market in the emerging markets. The report also provides ecosystem analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the global aviation cyber security market. It also encompasses the key trends by region in the aviation cyber security market. It also provides the market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn).

The report also includes the competitive profiling of major players engaged in providing aviation cyber security solutions. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market share, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players operating in the global aviation cyber security market. The key market players profiled in this study include aircraft manufactures, OEM’s and third party solution providers. The prominent providers offering aviation cyber security solution include Airbus Defence and Space SA, BAE Systems, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, General Electric Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, BluVector Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., root9B Holdings Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Raytheon Company, Thales S.A. and Unisys Corporation.

Global Aviation Cyber security Market

By Deployment

On-Premises

Hosted

By Type

Network Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Application Security

By Solution

Data Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Disaster Recovery Management

Network Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Antivirus/Antimalware

Identity Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Vulnerability Management

Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Attack Protection

Web Filtering

By Services

Managed Security Solution

Training

Consulting

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

The study objectives are Aviation Cyber Security Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Aviation Cyber Security status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Aviation Cyber Security manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aviation Cyber Security Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aviation Cyber Security market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.