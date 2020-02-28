Water Quality Sensor Market Research Report by Size, Share, Trend, Global Analysis, Key Players Review and Forecast to 2026

Market Overview

The global Water Quality Sensor market expected to reach $YY billion by 2026, at a CAGR of over 6.5 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).

The growing water pollution owing to the increase in the industries all around the world, coupled with the stringent government regulation on wastewater disposal, is anticipated to drive the Water Quality Sensor market in the forecast period.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4115382

An electronic device designed to sense and monitor quality as well as to identify the presence of various physical parameters such as salinity, chemical composition, PH, turbidity, temperature, and other impurities such as parasites, virus is called as water quality sensors. The development of these sensitive products was mainly due to rise pollution, chemical leakages, and degraded soil quality. Water quality sensors are majorly installed at the water treatment plant, distribution systems, and are also helpful for producing data to streamline the process for management, based on which various vital decisions are followed. The sensors are so capable that even a minute change in the water quality leads to the contamination warning to the systems.

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Water Quality Sensor market. The global Water Quality Sensor market has been segmented based on Application and Region.

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

The global Water Quality Sensors Market is primarily driven by the rising importance of water, rising problems for rise in water pollution due to industrialisation, increase in prevalence of waterborne diseases, and surge in government obligations. The U.S. government established regulations and minimum standards such as the Clean Water Act (CWA) and Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), to protect water sources from contamination. This has fueled the demand for water quality monitoring system.

However, the high production cost of these sensors will be hampering the growth of the Water Quality Sensor market for the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the global Water Quality Sensor Market is segmented into Groundwater, Drinking water, Wastewater, Aquaculture, Coastal, Laboratory, and Other. In 2018, the groundwater segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the use of improved technologies in the manufacturing of water quality sensors will play a significant role in the groundwater segment to maintain its market position. However, due to rising aquaculture industry will make the market for aquaculture segment to grow with a higher CAGR for the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the global Water Quality Sensor Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

APAC provides a large number of growth opportunities for water quality sensor manufacturers. The presence of many pharmaceutical and F&B companies in the region has increased the need for water treatment plants. Moreover, lack of proper sanitation and ecosystem deterioration in many developing countries in APAC has reduced the availability of clean water. These factors are driving the growth of the water quality sensor market in APAC. And the rise in the industrialisation in APAC coupled with the stringent regulation of government for proper water disposal.

However, North America is after Europe in terms of the market share of Water Quality Sensor Market, due to the increasing number of households with swimming pools in them coupled with the rise in automatic pool cleaning systems which has water quality sensors for accessing the water quality. In 2017, According to the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals, there are approximately 10.4 Million residential swimming pools, with that number expected to grow in coming years and hence, the market for swimming pool water treatment equipment market will grow for the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Water Quality Sensor Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Danaher Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Horiba Ltd, and OAKTON Instruments. Other key players in the market include Pentair, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Uponor, and Xylem Inc.

Why Purchase the Report?

Identify new growth opportunities with In-depth insights for strategic business plans and design innovative strategies for sustainable growth.

Comprehensive details on factors that will drive or challenge the growth of market players.

Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Deep Sector-Specific Intelligence

Attractiveness and consumer behaviour analysis for every region

Highlights of the competitive landscape

Target Audience:

Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

**The global Water Quality Sensor market report would provide access to an approx., 53 market data table, 42 figures, and 150 pages.

Related Reports:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Smart Water Metering Market

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/water-quality-sensor-market-size-share-and-forecast-2019-2026

Table of Contents

Water Quality Sensor Market Methodology and Scope

Research Methodology

Research Objective and Scope of the Report

Water Quality Sensor Market– Market Definition and Overview

Water Quality Sensor Market– Executive Summary

Market Snippet by Type

Market Snippet by Application

Market Snippet by Region

Water Quality Sensor Market-Market Dynamics

Market Impacting Factors

Drivers

Rising use in electronics industry

Restraints

Increasing prices of raw materials

Impact Analysis

Opportunities

Water Quality Sensor Market– Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Water Quality Sensor Market– By Type

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Attractiveness Index, By Type

Crystal*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Glass

Water Quality Sensor Market– By Application

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Attractiveness Index, By Application

Electronics & Electrical*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Automotive

Construction

Others

Water Quality Sensor Market– By Region

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

North America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

South America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Water Quality Sensor Market – Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Market Positioning/Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Water Quality Sensor Market – Company Profiles

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO. LTD*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Description

Key Highlights

Financial Overview

NIHON DEMPA KOGYO

Seiko Epson

Kyocera

TXC Corporation

Asahi Glass

Coorstek

Hubei Feilihua Quartz Glass Co.

Impex Hightech

Universal Quartz ** (List not exhaustive)

Water Quality Sensor Market– Premium Insights

Water Quality Sensor Market– DataM

Appendix

About Us and Services

Contact Us

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4115382

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155