Baby Food & Infant Formula Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis, Business Growth, Applications, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2025

The Global Baby Food & Infant Formula market report presents market dynamics focusing on all the important factors market movements depend on. It includes current market trends with a record from historic year and prediction of the forecast period. This report is a comprehensive market analysis of the Baby Food & Infant Formula market done on a basis of regional and global level. Important market analysis aspects covered in this report are market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply along with business distribution.

The global baby food manufacturers have varying product lines of ingredients and flavors, depending on consumer requirements. The report also provides the various key strategies adopted by the leading players as they mainly target the health-conscious parent segment in the developed and developing economies.

Trends of the global organic baby food market have also been covered in the study. Current baby food market share in the packaged food products market has also been derived on the basis of thorough understanding of the forecast and dynamics of dried and prepared products in various geographies. Also, the global baby food market size has also been laid down based on an extensive value chain of packaged milk products and a better understanding of the Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the industry players’ decision making.

The rising trend of nuclear families across the globe has steered the emerging number of working women today to single-handedly manage work along with the daily needs of their infants. This structural shift in lifestyle has led to women searching for healthy food alternatives for their babies available in the market. Thus, baby food products play an important role in sufficing the growing need for infants and baby across the globe.

Rapid innovations and changes in the food industry is majorly driven by the rapid shifts in consumer demographics, purchasing pattern and health concerns. Food is rising as social content to be shared and traded, which drives entrepreneurism and influences future trends. A substantial increase in the number of working women has augmented the need for preparation and packaged food product over the last few years. The growing need for working women to prepare infant formula and store them for later use is the key factor behind the rapid growth of the global baby food market.

Baby foods are broadly categorized into dried baby foods, infant milk formula, and prepared baby food among others. These products are categorized based on an infant’s daily diet. Milk formula is expected to reflect maximum opportunity in the coming years, growing with a revenue CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. The rise in baby boomers population, high rate of urbanization, and surging disposable incomes of developing economies as well as growing female participation in the workforce are the key factors behind the development of the global milk formula market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific led the global baby food market share in the global market in 2017. China in 2015, scrapped its one-child policy, allowing couples to have two children in light of growing concerns regarding China’s aging population. Thus, the demand for food and formula are expected to surge significantly and become double by the end of the decade. Also, China’s tainted milk scandal along with poor long term breastfeeding rates and increasing advertisement campaigns will continue to drive strong demand for the baby food market in this region. Asia Pacific baby food market demand is expected to reach 3.85 million tons by 2025.

Another major trend that is presently shaping the global baby foods market is the growing adoption of organic and minimally processed foods. Also, manufacturers are focused on premiumization and innovation of their existing product portfolio in order to maintain their customer base. Innovation in the packaging of these products to maintain its nutrient composition and in accordance with today’s on-the-go lifestyle is also shaping demand patterns. Changing retail front where customers are largely buying several products online, baby foods are no exception now. Strengthening e-commerce sales is also boosting baby foods products sales, especially in China.

Some of the leading players operating in the market include Perrigo Company Plc., Bellamy Organics, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A, Danone, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Hero Group, Friesland Campina, Campbell Soups and Hain Celestial Group.

