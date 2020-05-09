Backpack Travel Bag Market – Global Industry In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook 2020-2026 | Samsonite, Osprey, VF Corporation

“

Backpack Travel Bag Market : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Backpack Travel Bag market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Backpack Travel Bag Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Increasing demand for Backpack Travel Bag market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The market report helps the readers to clearly understand the current and future scenario and drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: [ Samsonite, Osprey, VF Corporation, Victorinox, Traveler’s Choice, Lowe Alpine, Deuter, Standard Luggage Co, Timbuk2, Herschel Supply ] along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development. Backpack Travel Bag industry report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry detail related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this study report.

The Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Professional Survey Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Backpack Travel Bag market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

During the past few years, the global consumption of Backpack Travel Bag increases by 304700 K Units in 2017 from 220150 K Units in 2012, with an average growth rate of more than 6.99%. The whole market value is about 20793 million USD in 2017.

Regionally, North America is the biggest Consumption area of Backpack Travel Bag in the world and china is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 7.53%

For next few years, the global Backpack Travel Bag revenue would will tend to be smooth and global consumption of Backpack Travel Bag will be 429560 K Units in 2022. With the development of technology and decline of consumption cost, the price of Backpack Travel Bag will keep declining, and the profit margin will decline too.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The report, global Backpack Travel Bag market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

– The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

– In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

This report covers leading companies associated in Backpack Travel Bag market:

Samsonite, Osprey, VF Corporation, Victorinox, Traveler’s Choice, Lowe Alpine, Deuter, Standard Luggage Co, Timbuk2, Herschel Supply

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Backpack

Rolling Backpack

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Adult

Kids

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Backpack Travel Bag markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Backpack Travel Bag market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Backpack Travel Bag market.

Table of Contents

1 Backpack Travel Bag Market Overview

1.1 Backpack Travel Bag Product Overview

1.2 Backpack Travel Bag Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Backpack

1.2.2 Rolling Backpack

1.3 Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Backpack Travel Bag Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Backpack Travel Bag Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Backpack Travel Bag Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Backpack Travel Bag Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Backpack Travel Bag Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Backpack Travel Bag Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Backpack Travel Bag Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Backpack Travel Bag Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Samsonite

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Backpack Travel Bag Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Samsonite Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Osprey

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Backpack Travel Bag Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Osprey Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 VF Corporation

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Backpack Travel Bag Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 VF Corporation Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Victorinox

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Backpack Travel Bag Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Victorinox Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Traveler’s Choice

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Backpack Travel Bag Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Traveler’s Choice Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Lowe Alpine

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Backpack Travel Bag Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Lowe Alpine Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Deuter

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Backpack Travel Bag Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Deuter Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Standard Luggage Co

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Backpack Travel Bag Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Standard Luggage Co Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Timbuk2

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Backpack Travel Bag Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Timbuk2 Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Herschel Supply

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Backpack Travel Bag Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Herschel Supply Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

4 Backpack Travel Bag Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Backpack Travel Bag Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Backpack Travel Bag Application/End Users

5.1 Backpack Travel Bag Segment by Application

5.1.1 Adult

5.1.2 Kids

5.2 Global Backpack Travel Bag Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Forecast

6.1 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Backpack Travel Bag Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Backpack Travel Bag Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Backpack Travel Bag Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Backpack Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Rolling Backpack Gowth Forecast

6.4 Backpack Travel Bag Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Backpack Travel Bag Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Backpack Travel Bag Forecast in Adult

6.4.3 Global Backpack Travel Bag Forecast in Kids

7 Backpack Travel Bag Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Backpack Travel Bag Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Backpack Travel Bag Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

