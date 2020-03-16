Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, Forecast 2026

The art of baking is a complex act which balances a good knowledge of chemistry, physics, ingredients, artisanal skills and careful management. Baking is a part of science and art both. In any baking recipe each and every ingredient has meaningful purpose. And to create the delicious and fresh bakery products there are a variety of equipment to blend the required ingredients into the desired product.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3588332

The production process of various bakery products involves the usage of different methods and equipment’s. The biscuit making process includes various steps like firstly the ingredients are checked and weighed. The ingredients include fat, flour, sugar and others as per the product. Later these ingredients are fed into mixers where the mixing is done and the dough is prepared for cutting/moulding. After moulding these moulded wet biscuit is passed into the baking oven. These baked biscuits are later passed to cooling conveyors for the natural cooling before packing. Finally, these biscuits are stacked and then fed into packing machines for packing.

Market Segmentation:

The global bakery processing equipment market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, application, end user, mode of operation and function.

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens, proofers & retarders, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems, dough feeding systems, piston filling injectors and others. Mixers segment is sub-segmented into continuous mixer, double planetary mixers, specialty mixers and spiral mixers. Ovens segment is sub-segmented into electric ovens, gas ovens and special ovens. Proofers & retarders segment is sub-segmented into single rack, multi rack and specialized. Pan greasers & depositors segment is sub-segmented into layer cake system, lobe depositors & extruders, topping system, bread depositor, sandwiching machine and volumetric piston depositors. Piston filling injectors segment is sub-segmented into side injectors and top injectors.

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bread, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, pancakes, pizza crusts, croissants, donuts & pretzel and others. Based on product type, bread is sub-segmented into buns & rolls, brioche, fruited loaves, baguettes, batons, bloomers, boules, soda bread, rye bread, rustic loaves, seeded loaves, white bread, brown bread, wholemeal bread, multigrain bread and others whereas based on type, bread processing equipment is sub-segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens, proofers & retarders, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems and dough feeding systems. Based on product type, cookies & biscuits is sub-segmented into cookies, soft dough biscuits, frozen dough cookies, filled cookies, hard sweet biscuits, crackers, cream biscuits, baked snacks, bars and others whereas based on type, cookies & biscuits processing equipment is sub-segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens, proofers & retarders, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems, dough feeding systems, piston filling injectors and others. Based on type, cakes & pastries, pancakes processing equipment is sub-segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens, proofers & retarders, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems, dough feeding systems, piston filling injectors and others. Based on type, pizza crusts processing equipment is sub-segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens & proofers, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems, dough feeding systems, piston filling injectors and others. Based on type, croissants, donuts & pretzel processing equipment is sub-segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens, proofers & retarders, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems, dough feeding systems, piston filling injectors and others.

• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into bakery processing industry, artesian bakery and food service industry. Food service industry is sub-segmented into hotels, restaurants and others.

• On the basis of mode of operation, the market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic.

• On the basis of function, the market is segmented into extrusion, mixing, ingredient handling, weighing and packing, moulding, baking, enrobing, cooling and others.

Market Players

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Buhler AG

• ALFA LAVAL

• FRITSCH

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Candy Worx

• BONGARD

• Silvestri S.r.l.

• Bettcher Industries, Inc.

• Aasted ApS

• Global Bakery Solutions

• JBT

• Heat and Control, Inc.

• RHEON Automatic Machinery co. ltd.

• Baker Perkins

• Markel Food Group (Markel Corporation)

• ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO., LTD.

• Gemini Bakery Equipment Company

• The Middleby Corporation

• The Henry Group, Inc.

• Precision Food Innovations (PFI)

• Mecatherm

• Yoslon FOOD MACHINE UNION Co. LTD

• GOSTOL-GOPAN d.o.o. Nova Gorica

• LINXIS GROUP

Global bakery processing equipment market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Mixers, Proofers & Retarders, Sheeters, Dough Feeding Systems, Ovens, Slicers & Dividers, Depanners, Piston Filling Injectors, Handling Systems, Moulders, Pan Greasers & Depositors, Freezers & Coolers, Denester, Others), Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries, Pancakes, Pizza Crusts, Croissants, Donuts & Pretzel, Others), End User (Bakery Processing Industry, Artesian Bakery, Food Service Industry), Mode of Operation (Semi-Automatic, Automatic), Function (Ingredient Handling, Mixing, Extrusion, Weighing and Packing, Baking, Enrobing, Moulding, Cooling, Others), Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

• In function, ingredient handling segment is dominating the global bakery processing equipment market with largest market share as ingredients are very important in the baking process and handling each ingredient from raw material to processed products is important.

• In type, mixers segment is dominating the global bakery processing equipment market with largest market share as in bakery processing the mixing of all the required ingredients plays very important role, thus mixers are very vital equipment from small scale to large scale factories. A good mixing leads to better batter which holds the dominance in the market.

• In mode of operation, semi-automatic segment is dominating the global bakery processing equipment market with largest market share dominating due to their wide availability of the product among most manufacturers and preference by the bakery products manufacturers.

• In end user, bakery processing industry segment is dominating the global bakery processing equipment market with largest market share due to the highly consumption of the bakery processing devices and largely involvement in the manufacturing of bakery goods enhances the utilization of processing equipment by the bakery industrialists.

• In application, bread segment is dominating the global bakery processing equipment market with largest market share as the breads are the staple food of various western countries. Similarly the consumption rate of bread is growing worldwide with more healthy & nutritive value.

Market Players:

The key market players for global bakery processing equipment market are listed below:

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Buhler AG

• ALFA LAVAL

• FRITSCH

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Candy Worx

• BONGARD

• Silvestri S.r.l.

• Bettcher Industries, Inc.

• Aasted ApS

• Global Bakery Solutions

• JBT

• Heat and Control, Inc.

• RHEON Automatic Machinery co. ltd.

• Baker Perkins

• Markel Food Group (Markel Corporation)

• ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO., LTD.

• Gemini Bakery Equipment Company

• The Middleby Corporation

• The Henry Group, Inc.

• Precision Food Innovations (PFI)

• Mecatherm

• Yoslon FOOD MACHINE UNION Co. LTD

• GOSTOL-GOPAN d.o.o. Nova Gorica

• LINXIS GROUP

Companies Mentioned:

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Buhler AG

• ALFA LAVAL

• FRITSCH

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Candy Worx

• BONGARD

• Silvestri S.r.l.

• Bettcher Industries, Inc.

• Aasted ApS

• Global Bakery Solutions

• JBT

• Heat and Control, Inc.

• RHEON Automatic Machinery co. ltd.

• Baker Perkins

• Markel Food Group (Markel Corporation)

• ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO., LTD.

• Gemini Bakery Equipment Company

• The Middleby Corporation

• The Henry Group, Inc.

• Precision Food Innovations (PFI)

• Mecatherm

• Yoslon FOOD MACHINE UNION Co. LTD

• GOSTOL-GOPAN d.o.o. Nova Gorica

• LINXIS GROUP

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-bakery-processing-equipment-market-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2026

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 INTRODUCTION 56

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 56

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 56

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET 56

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 58

1.5 LIMITATIONS 58

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 59

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 66

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 66

2.2 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET: GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 67

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 68

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 68

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 69

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 72

2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 73

2.8 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID 75

2.9 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS 76

2.10 MULTIVARIATE MODELING 77

2.11 PRODUCTS LIFELINE CURVE 77

2.12 SECONDARY SOURCES 78

2.13 ASSUMPTIONS 78

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 79

3.1 DRIVERS 81

3.1.1 RISING DEMAND FOR BAKERY PRODUCTS 81

3.1.2 SHIFTING PREFERENCE TOWARDS MULTI-GRAIN BREADS 82

3.1.3 GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL RETAIL INDUSTRY 82

3.2 RESTRAINTS 83

3.2.1 OCCUPATIONAL HAZARDS IN THE BAKERY PRODUCTION PROCESS 83

3.2.2 HIGH FIXED COST AND MAINTENANCE OF EQUIPMENT 85

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 86

3.3.1 BUSINESS EXPANSION IN EMERGING COUNTRIES 86

3.3.2 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS AND INCREASING RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT IN THE FOOD INDUSTRY 87

3.3.3 DEMAND OF GLUTEN FREE BAKERY PRODUCTS 87

?

3.4 CHALLENGES 88

3.4.1 LACK OF SKILLED LABOUR FORCE 88

3.4.2 LOWER SHELF-LIFE OF THE BAKERY PRODUCTS 88

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 90

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 94

6 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY FUNCTION 97

6.1 OVERVIEW 98

6.2 EXTRUSION 99

6.3 MIXING 100

6.4 INGREDIENT HANDLING 101

6.5 WEIGHING AND PACKING 101

6.6 MOULDING 102

6.7 ENROBING 103

6.8 COOLING 103

6.9 BAKING 104

6.10 OTHERS 105

7 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE 106

7.1 OVERVIEW 107

7.2 MIXERS 108

7.2.1 CONTINUOUS MIXERS 109

7.2.2 SPIRAL MIXERS 109

7.2.3 PLANETARY MIXERS 109

7.2.4 SPECIALTY MIXERS 109

7.3 DENESTER 110

7.4 DEPANNERS 110

7.5 OVENS 111

7.5.1 ELECTRICAL OVENS 112

7.5.2 GAS OVENS 112

7.5.3 SPECIAL OVENS 112

7.6 PROOFERS & RETARDERS 112

7.6.1 SINGLE RACK 113

7.6.2 MULTI RACK 113

7.6.3 SPECIALIZED 113

7.7 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 114

7.8 SHEETERS 114

7.9 MOULDERS 115

7.10 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 116

7.10.1 BREAD DEPOSITOR 117

7.10.2 LAYER CAKE SYSTEM 117

7.10.3 SANDWICHING MACHINE 117

7.10.4 VOLUMETRIC PISTON DEPOSITORS 117

7.10.5 TOPPING SYSTEM 117

7.10.6 LOBE DEPOSITORS & EXTRUDERS 117

7.11 FREEZERS & COOLERS 117

7.12 HANDLING SYSTEMS 118

7.13 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 119

7.14 PISTON FILLING INJECTORS 119

7.14.1 TOP INJECTORS 120

7.14.2 SIDE INJECTORS 120

7.15 OTHERS 120

8 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY MODE OF OPERATION 122

8.1 OVERVIEW 123

8.2 SEMI-AUTOMATIC 124

8.3 AUTOMATIC 125

9 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER 126

9.1 OVERVIEW 127

9.2 BAKERY PROCESSING INDUSTRY 128

9.3 ARTISAN BAKERY 129

9.4 FOOD SERVICE INDUSTRY 129

9.4.1 HOTELS 130

9.4.2 RESTAURANTS 130

9.4.3 OTHERS 130

10 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION 131

10.1 OVERVIEW 132

10.2 BREAD 133

10.2.1 WHITE BREAD 134

10.2.2 BROWN BREAD 134

10.2.3 WHOLEMEAL BREAD 134

10.2.4 MULTIGRAIN BREAD 135

10.2.5 RYE BREAD 135

10.2.6 BUNS & ROLLS 135

10.2.7 FRUITED LOAVES 135

10.2.8 SEEDED LOAVES 135

10.2.9 RUSTIC LOAVES 135

10.2.10 SODA BREAD 135

10.2.11 BRIOCHE 135

10.2.12 BAGUETTES 135

10.2.13 BLOOMERS 136

10.2.14 BATONS 136

10.2.15 BOULES 136

10.2.16 OTHERS 136

10.2.17 MIXERS 137

10.2.18 PROOFERS & RETARDERS 137

10.2.19 SHEETERS 137

10.2.20 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 137

10.2.21 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 137

10.2.22 DEPANNERS 137

10.2.23 HANDLING SYSTEMS 137

10.2.24 MOULDERS 137

10.2.25 OVENS 137

10.2.26 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 137

10.2.27 FREEZERS & COOLERS 138

10.2.28 DENESTER 138

10.3 COOKIES & BISCUITS 138

10.3.1 COOKIES 140

10.3.2 SOFT DOUGH BISCUITS 140

10.3.3 HARD SWEET BISCUITS 140

10.3.4 BAKED SNACKS 140

10.3.5 CREAM BISCUITS 140

10.3.6 FILLED COOKIES 140

10.3.7 BARS 140

10.3.8 FROZEN DOUGH COOKIES 140

10.3.9 CRACKERS 140

10.3.10 OTHERS 141

10.3.11 MIXERS 141

10.3.12 PROOFERS & RETARDERS 141

10.3.13 SHEETERS 141

10.3.14 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 142

10.3.15 OVENS 142

10.3.16 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 142

10.3.17 DEPANNERS 142

10.3.18 PISTON FILLING INJECTORS 142

10.3.19 HANDLING SYSTEMS 142

10.3.20 MOULDERS 142

10.3.21 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 142

10.3.22 FREEZERS & COOLERS 142

10.3.23 DENESTER 143

10.3.24 OTHERS 143

10.4 CAKES & PASTERIES, PANCAKES 143

10.4.1 MIXERS 144

10.4.2 PROOFERS & RETARDERS 144

10.4.3 SHEETERS 144

10.4.4 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 144

10.4.5 OVENS 145

10.4.6 MOULDERS 145

10.4.7 HANDLING SYSTEMS 145

10.4.8 PISTON FILLING INJECTORS 145

10.4.9 FREEZERS & COOLERS 145

10.4.10 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 145

10.4.11 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 145

10.4.12 DEPANNERS 145

10.4.13 DENESTER 145

10.4.14 OTHERS 146

10.5 PIZZA CRUSTS 146

10.5.1 MIXERS 147

10.5.2 OVENS & PROOFERS 147

10.5.3 SHEETERS 147

10.5.4 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 147

10.5.5 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 148

10.5.6 DEPANNERS 148

10.5.7 HANDLING SYSTEMS 148

10.5.8 MOULDERS 148

10.5.9 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 148

10.5.10 FREEZERS & COOLERS 148

10.5.11 DENESTER 148

10.5.12 PISTON FILLING INJECTORS 148

10.5.13 OTHERS 148

10.6 CROISSANTS, DONUTS & PRETZEL 149

10.6.1 MIXERS 150

10.6.2 PROOFERS & RETARDERS 150

10.6.3 SHEETERS 150

10.6.4 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 150

10.6.5 OVENS 151

10.6.6 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 151

10.6.7 DEPANNERS 151

10.6.8 PISTON FILLING INJECTORS 151

10.6.9 HANDLING SYSTEMS 151

10.6.10 MOULDERS 151

10.6.11 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 151

10.6.12 FREEZERS & COOLERS 151

10.6.13 DENESTER 151

10.6.14 OTHERS 152

10.7 OTHERS 152

11 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 153

11.1 OVERVIEW 154

11.2 NORTH AMERICA 159

11.2.1 U.S. 172

11.2.2 CANADA 181

11.2.3 MEXICO 191

11.3 EUROPE 201

11.3.1 GERMANY 214

11.3.2 ITALY 224

11.3.3 FRANCE 233

11.3.4 U.K. 242

11.3.5 SPAIN 251

11.3.6 NETHERLANDS 261

11.3.7 POLAND 271

11.3.8 SWITZERLAND 281

11.3.9 BELGIUM 291

11.3.10 DENMARK 301

11.3.11 SWEDEN 311

11.3.12 TURKEY 321

11.3.13 REST OF EUROPE 331

11.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 332

11.4.1 CHINA 345

11.4.2 JAPAN 354

11.4.3 INDIA 363

11.4.4 AUSTRALIA 372

11.4.5 SINGAPORE 381

11.4.6 INDONESIA 390

11.4.7 THAILAND 399

11.4.8 SOUTH KOREA 408

11.4.9 MALAYSIA 417

11.4.10 PHILIPPINES 426

11.4.11 NEW ZEALAND 435

11.4.12 VIETNAM 444

11.4.13 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 453

11.5 SOUTH AMERICA 454

11.5.1 BRAZIL 467

11.5.2 ARGENTINA 477

11.5.3 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 487

11.6 MIDDLE EAST AFRICA 488

11.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 500

11.6.2 SAUDI ARABIA 509

11.6.3 UAE 518

11.6.4 KUWAIT 527

11.6.5 OMAN 536

11.6.6 QATAR 545

11.6.7 BAHRAIN 554

11.6.8 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 563

12 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 564

12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL 564

12.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA 565

12.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 566

12.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC 567

12.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 568

13 SWOT ANALYSIS AND DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 569

14 COMPANY PROFILES 573

14.1 MARKEL FOOD GROUP ( A SUBSIDIARY OF MARKEL CORPORATION ) 573

14.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 573

14.1.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 573

14.1.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 574

14.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 574

14.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 576

14.2 GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 577

14.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 577

14.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 577

14.2.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 578

14.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 579

14.2.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 579

14.2.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 585

14.3 BUHLER AG 586

14.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 586

14.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 586

14.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 587

14.3.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 588

14.3.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 588

14.3.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 589

14.4 JBT 589

14.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 589

14.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 590

14.4.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 590

14.4.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 591

14.4.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 591

14.4.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 594

14.5 THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION 595

14.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 595

14.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 595

14.5.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 596

14.5.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 596

14.5.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 597

14.5.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 598

14.6 AASTED APS 599

14.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 599

14.6.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 599

14.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 600

14.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 602

14.7 ALFA LAVAL 603

14.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 603

14.7.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 603

14.7.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 604

14.7.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 604

14.7.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 605

14.8 ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO. LTD 606

14.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 606

14.8.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 606

14.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 607

14.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 609

?

14.9 BAKER PERKINS 610

14.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 610

14.9.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 610

14.9.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 611

14.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 612

14.10 BETTCHER INDUSTRIES, INC. 613

14.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 613

14.10.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 614

14.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 614

14.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 615

14.11 BONGARD 616

14.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 616

14.11.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 616

14.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 617

14.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 621

14.12 CANDY WORX 622

14.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 622

14.12.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 622

14.12.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 622

14.13 FRITSCH 624

14.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 624

14.13.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 625

14.13.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 625

14.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 627

14.14 GEMINI BAKERY EQUIPMENT COMPANY 628

14.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 628

14.14.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 628

14.14.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 629

14.15 GLOBAL BAKERY SOLUTIONS 630

14.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 630

14.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 630

14.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 631

14.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 632

14.16 GOSTOL-GOPAN D.O.O. NOVA GORICA 633

14.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 633

14.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 633

14.16.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 634

14.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 635

?

14.17 HEAT AND CONTROL, INC. 636

14.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 636

14.17.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 636

14.17.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 637

14.17.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 639

14.18 LINXIS GROUP 640

14.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 640

14.18.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 640

14.18.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 641

14.18.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 643

14.19 MECATHERM 644

14.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 644

14.19.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 644

14.19.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 645

14.19.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 646

14.20 PRECISION FOOD INNOVATIONS (PFI) 647

14.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 647

14.20.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 647

14.20.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 648

14.20.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 649

14.21 RHEON AUTOMATIC MACHINERY CO., LTD. 650

14.21.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 650

14.21.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 650

14.21.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 651

14.21.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 652

14.22 ROBERT BOSCH GMBH 653

14.22.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 653

14.22.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 653

14.22.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 654

14.22.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 654

14.22.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 658

14.23 SILVESTRI S.R.L. 659

14.23.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 659

14.23.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 659

14.23.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 659

14.24 THE HENRY GROUP, INC. 660

14.24.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 660

14.24.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 660

14.24.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 662

?

14.25 YOSLON FOOD MACHINE UNION CO. LTD 663

14.25.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 663

14.25.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 663

14.25.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 664

14.25.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 665

15 CONCLUSION 666

16 QUESTIONNAIRE 667

17 RELATED REPORTS 675

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3588332

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155