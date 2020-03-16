Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, Forecast 2026
The art of baking is a complex act which balances a good knowledge of chemistry, physics, ingredients, artisanal skills and careful management. Baking is a part of science and art both. In any baking recipe each and every ingredient has meaningful purpose. And to create the delicious and fresh bakery products there are a variety of equipment to blend the required ingredients into the desired product.
The production process of various bakery products involves the usage of different methods and equipment’s. The biscuit making process includes various steps like firstly the ingredients are checked and weighed. The ingredients include fat, flour, sugar and others as per the product. Later these ingredients are fed into mixers where the mixing is done and the dough is prepared for cutting/moulding. After moulding these moulded wet biscuit is passed into the baking oven. These baked biscuits are later passed to cooling conveyors for the natural cooling before packing. Finally, these biscuits are stacked and then fed into packing machines for packing.
Market Segmentation:
The global bakery processing equipment market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, application, end user, mode of operation and function.
• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens, proofers & retarders, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems, dough feeding systems, piston filling injectors and others. Mixers segment is sub-segmented into continuous mixer, double planetary mixers, specialty mixers and spiral mixers. Ovens segment is sub-segmented into electric ovens, gas ovens and special ovens. Proofers & retarders segment is sub-segmented into single rack, multi rack and specialized. Pan greasers & depositors segment is sub-segmented into layer cake system, lobe depositors & extruders, topping system, bread depositor, sandwiching machine and volumetric piston depositors. Piston filling injectors segment is sub-segmented into side injectors and top injectors.
• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bread, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, pancakes, pizza crusts, croissants, donuts & pretzel and others. Based on product type, bread is sub-segmented into buns & rolls, brioche, fruited loaves, baguettes, batons, bloomers, boules, soda bread, rye bread, rustic loaves, seeded loaves, white bread, brown bread, wholemeal bread, multigrain bread and others whereas based on type, bread processing equipment is sub-segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens, proofers & retarders, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems and dough feeding systems. Based on product type, cookies & biscuits is sub-segmented into cookies, soft dough biscuits, frozen dough cookies, filled cookies, hard sweet biscuits, crackers, cream biscuits, baked snacks, bars and others whereas based on type, cookies & biscuits processing equipment is sub-segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens, proofers & retarders, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems, dough feeding systems, piston filling injectors and others. Based on type, cakes & pastries, pancakes processing equipment is sub-segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens, proofers & retarders, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems, dough feeding systems, piston filling injectors and others. Based on type, pizza crusts processing equipment is sub-segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens & proofers, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems, dough feeding systems, piston filling injectors and others. Based on type, croissants, donuts & pretzel processing equipment is sub-segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens, proofers & retarders, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems, dough feeding systems, piston filling injectors and others.
• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into bakery processing industry, artesian bakery and food service industry. Food service industry is sub-segmented into hotels, restaurants and others.
• On the basis of mode of operation, the market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic.
• On the basis of function, the market is segmented into extrusion, mixing, ingredient handling, weighing and packing, moulding, baking, enrobing, cooling and others.
Market Players
• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
• Buhler AG
• ALFA LAVAL
• FRITSCH
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Candy Worx
• BONGARD
• Silvestri S.r.l.
• Bettcher Industries, Inc.
• Aasted ApS
• Global Bakery Solutions
• JBT
• Heat and Control, Inc.
• RHEON Automatic Machinery co. ltd.
• Baker Perkins
• Markel Food Group (Markel Corporation)
• ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO., LTD.
• Gemini Bakery Equipment Company
• The Middleby Corporation
• The Henry Group, Inc.
• Precision Food Innovations (PFI)
• Mecatherm
• Yoslon FOOD MACHINE UNION Co. LTD
• GOSTOL-GOPAN d.o.o. Nova Gorica
• LINXIS GROUP
Global bakery processing equipment market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Market Segmentation:
By Type (Mixers, Proofers & Retarders, Sheeters, Dough Feeding Systems, Ovens, Slicers & Dividers, Depanners, Piston Filling Injectors, Handling Systems, Moulders, Pan Greasers & Depositors, Freezers & Coolers, Denester, Others), Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries, Pancakes, Pizza Crusts, Croissants, Donuts & Pretzel, Others), End User (Bakery Processing Industry, Artesian Bakery, Food Service Industry), Mode of Operation (Semi-Automatic, Automatic), Function (Ingredient Handling, Mixing, Extrusion, Weighing and Packing, Baking, Enrobing, Moulding, Cooling, Others), Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:
• In function, ingredient handling segment is dominating the global bakery processing equipment market with largest market share as ingredients are very important in the baking process and handling each ingredient from raw material to processed products is important.
• In type, mixers segment is dominating the global bakery processing equipment market with largest market share as in bakery processing the mixing of all the required ingredients plays very important role, thus mixers are very vital equipment from small scale to large scale factories. A good mixing leads to better batter which holds the dominance in the market.
• In mode of operation, semi-automatic segment is dominating the global bakery processing equipment market with largest market share dominating due to their wide availability of the product among most manufacturers and preference by the bakery products manufacturers.
• In end user, bakery processing industry segment is dominating the global bakery processing equipment market with largest market share due to the highly consumption of the bakery processing devices and largely involvement in the manufacturing of bakery goods enhances the utilization of processing equipment by the bakery industrialists.
• In application, bread segment is dominating the global bakery processing equipment market with largest market share as the breads are the staple food of various western countries. Similarly the consumption rate of bread is growing worldwide with more healthy & nutritive value.
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 INTRODUCTION 56
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 56
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 56
1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET 56
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 58
1.5 LIMITATIONS 58
1.6 MARKETS COVERED 59
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 66
2.1 MARKETS COVERED 66
2.2 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET: GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 67
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 68
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 68
2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 69
2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 72
2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 73
2.8 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID 75
2.9 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS 76
2.10 MULTIVARIATE MODELING 77
2.11 PRODUCTS LIFELINE CURVE 77
2.12 SECONDARY SOURCES 78
2.13 ASSUMPTIONS 78
3 MARKET OVERVIEW 79
3.1 DRIVERS 81
3.1.1 RISING DEMAND FOR BAKERY PRODUCTS 81
3.1.2 SHIFTING PREFERENCE TOWARDS MULTI-GRAIN BREADS 82
3.1.3 GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL RETAIL INDUSTRY 82
3.2 RESTRAINTS 83
3.2.1 OCCUPATIONAL HAZARDS IN THE BAKERY PRODUCTION PROCESS 83
3.2.2 HIGH FIXED COST AND MAINTENANCE OF EQUIPMENT 85
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 86
3.3.1 BUSINESS EXPANSION IN EMERGING COUNTRIES 86
3.3.2 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS AND INCREASING RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT IN THE FOOD INDUSTRY 87
3.3.3 DEMAND OF GLUTEN FREE BAKERY PRODUCTS 87
?
3.4 CHALLENGES 88
3.4.1 LACK OF SKILLED LABOUR FORCE 88
3.4.2 LOWER SHELF-LIFE OF THE BAKERY PRODUCTS 88
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 90
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 94
6 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY FUNCTION 97
6.1 OVERVIEW 98
6.2 EXTRUSION 99
6.3 MIXING 100
6.4 INGREDIENT HANDLING 101
6.5 WEIGHING AND PACKING 101
6.6 MOULDING 102
6.7 ENROBING 103
6.8 COOLING 103
6.9 BAKING 104
6.10 OTHERS 105
7 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE 106
7.1 OVERVIEW 107
7.2 MIXERS 108
7.2.1 CONTINUOUS MIXERS 109
7.2.2 SPIRAL MIXERS 109
7.2.3 PLANETARY MIXERS 109
7.2.4 SPECIALTY MIXERS 109
7.3 DENESTER 110
7.4 DEPANNERS 110
7.5 OVENS 111
7.5.1 ELECTRICAL OVENS 112
7.5.2 GAS OVENS 112
7.5.3 SPECIAL OVENS 112
7.6 PROOFERS & RETARDERS 112
7.6.1 SINGLE RACK 113
7.6.2 MULTI RACK 113
7.6.3 SPECIALIZED 113
7.7 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 114
7.8 SHEETERS 114
7.9 MOULDERS 115
7.10 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 116
7.10.1 BREAD DEPOSITOR 117
7.10.2 LAYER CAKE SYSTEM 117
7.10.3 SANDWICHING MACHINE 117
7.10.4 VOLUMETRIC PISTON DEPOSITORS 117
7.10.5 TOPPING SYSTEM 117
7.10.6 LOBE DEPOSITORS & EXTRUDERS 117
7.11 FREEZERS & COOLERS 117
7.12 HANDLING SYSTEMS 118
7.13 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 119
7.14 PISTON FILLING INJECTORS 119
7.14.1 TOP INJECTORS 120
7.14.2 SIDE INJECTORS 120
7.15 OTHERS 120
8 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY MODE OF OPERATION 122
8.1 OVERVIEW 123
8.2 SEMI-AUTOMATIC 124
8.3 AUTOMATIC 125
9 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER 126
9.1 OVERVIEW 127
9.2 BAKERY PROCESSING INDUSTRY 128
9.3 ARTISAN BAKERY 129
9.4 FOOD SERVICE INDUSTRY 129
9.4.1 HOTELS 130
9.4.2 RESTAURANTS 130
9.4.3 OTHERS 130
10 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION 131
10.1 OVERVIEW 132
10.2 BREAD 133
10.2.1 WHITE BREAD 134
10.2.2 BROWN BREAD 134
10.2.3 WHOLEMEAL BREAD 134
10.2.4 MULTIGRAIN BREAD 135
10.2.5 RYE BREAD 135
10.2.6 BUNS & ROLLS 135
10.2.7 FRUITED LOAVES 135
10.2.8 SEEDED LOAVES 135
10.2.9 RUSTIC LOAVES 135
10.2.10 SODA BREAD 135
10.2.11 BRIOCHE 135
10.2.12 BAGUETTES 135
10.2.13 BLOOMERS 136
10.2.14 BATONS 136
10.2.15 BOULES 136
10.2.16 OTHERS 136
10.2.17 MIXERS 137
10.2.18 PROOFERS & RETARDERS 137
10.2.19 SHEETERS 137
10.2.20 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 137
10.2.21 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 137
10.2.22 DEPANNERS 137
10.2.23 HANDLING SYSTEMS 137
10.2.24 MOULDERS 137
10.2.25 OVENS 137
10.2.26 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 137
10.2.27 FREEZERS & COOLERS 138
10.2.28 DENESTER 138
10.3 COOKIES & BISCUITS 138
10.3.1 COOKIES 140
10.3.2 SOFT DOUGH BISCUITS 140
10.3.3 HARD SWEET BISCUITS 140
10.3.4 BAKED SNACKS 140
10.3.5 CREAM BISCUITS 140
10.3.6 FILLED COOKIES 140
10.3.7 BARS 140
10.3.8 FROZEN DOUGH COOKIES 140
10.3.9 CRACKERS 140
10.3.10 OTHERS 141
10.3.11 MIXERS 141
10.3.12 PROOFERS & RETARDERS 141
10.3.13 SHEETERS 141
10.3.14 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 142
10.3.15 OVENS 142
10.3.16 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 142
10.3.17 DEPANNERS 142
10.3.18 PISTON FILLING INJECTORS 142
10.3.19 HANDLING SYSTEMS 142
10.3.20 MOULDERS 142
10.3.21 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 142
10.3.22 FREEZERS & COOLERS 142
10.3.23 DENESTER 143
10.3.24 OTHERS 143
10.4 CAKES & PASTERIES, PANCAKES 143
10.4.1 MIXERS 144
10.4.2 PROOFERS & RETARDERS 144
10.4.3 SHEETERS 144
10.4.4 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 144
10.4.5 OVENS 145
10.4.6 MOULDERS 145
10.4.7 HANDLING SYSTEMS 145
10.4.8 PISTON FILLING INJECTORS 145
10.4.9 FREEZERS & COOLERS 145
10.4.10 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 145
10.4.11 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 145
10.4.12 DEPANNERS 145
10.4.13 DENESTER 145
10.4.14 OTHERS 146
10.5 PIZZA CRUSTS 146
10.5.1 MIXERS 147
10.5.2 OVENS & PROOFERS 147
10.5.3 SHEETERS 147
10.5.4 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 147
10.5.5 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 148
10.5.6 DEPANNERS 148
10.5.7 HANDLING SYSTEMS 148
10.5.8 MOULDERS 148
10.5.9 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 148
10.5.10 FREEZERS & COOLERS 148
10.5.11 DENESTER 148
10.5.12 PISTON FILLING INJECTORS 148
10.5.13 OTHERS 148
10.6 CROISSANTS, DONUTS & PRETZEL 149
10.6.1 MIXERS 150
10.6.2 PROOFERS & RETARDERS 150
10.6.3 SHEETERS 150
10.6.4 DOUGH FEEDING SYSTEMS 150
10.6.5 OVENS 151
10.6.6 SLICERS & DIVIDERS 151
10.6.7 DEPANNERS 151
10.6.8 PISTON FILLING INJECTORS 151
10.6.9 HANDLING SYSTEMS 151
10.6.10 MOULDERS 151
10.6.11 PAN GREASERS & DEPOSITORS 151
10.6.12 FREEZERS & COOLERS 151
10.6.13 DENESTER 151
10.6.14 OTHERS 152
10.7 OTHERS 152
11 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 153
11.1 OVERVIEW 154
11.2 NORTH AMERICA 159
11.2.1 U.S. 172
11.2.2 CANADA 181
11.2.3 MEXICO 191
11.3 EUROPE 201
11.3.1 GERMANY 214
11.3.2 ITALY 224
11.3.3 FRANCE 233
11.3.4 U.K. 242
11.3.5 SPAIN 251
11.3.6 NETHERLANDS 261
11.3.7 POLAND 271
11.3.8 SWITZERLAND 281
11.3.9 BELGIUM 291
11.3.10 DENMARK 301
11.3.11 SWEDEN 311
11.3.12 TURKEY 321
11.3.13 REST OF EUROPE 331
11.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 332
11.4.1 CHINA 345
11.4.2 JAPAN 354
11.4.3 INDIA 363
11.4.4 AUSTRALIA 372
11.4.5 SINGAPORE 381
11.4.6 INDONESIA 390
11.4.7 THAILAND 399
11.4.8 SOUTH KOREA 408
11.4.9 MALAYSIA 417
11.4.10 PHILIPPINES 426
11.4.11 NEW ZEALAND 435
11.4.12 VIETNAM 444
11.4.13 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 453
11.5 SOUTH AMERICA 454
11.5.1 BRAZIL 467
11.5.2 ARGENTINA 477
11.5.3 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 487
11.6 MIDDLE EAST AFRICA 488
11.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 500
11.6.2 SAUDI ARABIA 509
11.6.3 UAE 518
11.6.4 KUWAIT 527
11.6.5 OMAN 536
11.6.6 QATAR 545
11.6.7 BAHRAIN 554
11.6.8 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 563
12 GLOBAL BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 564
12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL 564
12.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA 565
12.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 566
12.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC 567
12.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 568
13 SWOT ANALYSIS AND DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 569
14 COMPANY PROFILES 573
14.1 MARKEL FOOD GROUP ( A SUBSIDIARY OF MARKEL CORPORATION ) 573
14.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 573
14.1.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 573
14.1.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 574
14.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 574
14.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 576
14.2 GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 577
14.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 577
14.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 577
14.2.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 578
14.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 579
14.2.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 579
14.2.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 585
14.3 BUHLER AG 586
14.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 586
14.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 586
14.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 587
14.3.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 588
14.3.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 588
14.3.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 589
14.4 JBT 589
14.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 589
14.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 590
14.4.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 590
14.4.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 591
14.4.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 591
14.4.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 594
14.5 THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION 595
14.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 595
14.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 595
14.5.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 596
14.5.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 596
14.5.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 597
14.5.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 598
14.6 AASTED APS 599
14.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 599
14.6.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 599
14.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 600
14.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 602
14.7 ALFA LAVAL 603
14.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 603
14.7.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 603
14.7.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 604
14.7.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 604
14.7.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 605
14.8 ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO. LTD 606
14.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 606
14.8.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 606
14.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 607
14.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 609
?
14.9 BAKER PERKINS 610
14.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 610
14.9.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 610
14.9.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 611
14.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 612
14.10 BETTCHER INDUSTRIES, INC. 613
14.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 613
14.10.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 614
14.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 614
14.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 615
14.11 BONGARD 616
14.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 616
14.11.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 616
14.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 617
14.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 621
14.12 CANDY WORX 622
14.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 622
14.12.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 622
14.12.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 622
14.13 FRITSCH 624
14.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 624
14.13.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 625
14.13.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 625
14.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 627
14.14 GEMINI BAKERY EQUIPMENT COMPANY 628
14.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 628
14.14.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 628
14.14.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 629
14.15 GLOBAL BAKERY SOLUTIONS 630
14.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 630
14.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 630
14.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 631
14.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 632
14.16 GOSTOL-GOPAN D.O.O. NOVA GORICA 633
14.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 633
14.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 633
14.16.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 634
14.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 635
?
14.17 HEAT AND CONTROL, INC. 636
14.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 636
14.17.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 636
14.17.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 637
14.17.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 639
14.18 LINXIS GROUP 640
14.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 640
14.18.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 640
14.18.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 641
14.18.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 643
14.19 MECATHERM 644
14.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 644
14.19.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 644
14.19.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 645
14.19.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 646
14.20 PRECISION FOOD INNOVATIONS (PFI) 647
14.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 647
14.20.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 647
14.20.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 648
14.20.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 649
14.21 RHEON AUTOMATIC MACHINERY CO., LTD. 650
14.21.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 650
14.21.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 650
14.21.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 651
14.21.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 652
14.22 ROBERT BOSCH GMBH 653
14.22.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 653
14.22.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 653
14.22.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 654
14.22.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 654
14.22.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 658
14.23 SILVESTRI S.R.L. 659
14.23.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 659
14.23.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 659
14.23.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 659
14.24 THE HENRY GROUP, INC. 660
14.24.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 660
14.24.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 660
14.24.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 662
?
14.25 YOSLON FOOD MACHINE UNION CO. LTD 663
14.25.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 663
14.25.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 663
14.25.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 664
14.25.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 665
15 CONCLUSION 666
16 QUESTIONNAIRE 667
17 RELATED REPORTS 675
