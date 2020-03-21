Balloon Catheter to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2027

Global Balloon Catheter Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Balloon Catheter industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Balloon Catheter as well as some small players.

market projections

The global balloon catheter market is segmented into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. Revenue from the balloon catheter market in APEJ is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR (4.2%) due to an increase in the elderly population in countries such as China and India. The APEJ market is expected to account for 20.8% revenue share in the global balloon catheter market by 2026. North America is expected to be most attractive market in the global balloon catheter market over the forecast period and is estimated to account for 32.2% revenue share in 2016. Revenue from the Japan balloon catheter market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2026.

Key players

Boston Scientific Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Jotech GmbH, QX Medical LLC, Meril Life Pvt. Ltd., Hexacath, Abbott Laboratories, Tokai Medical Products Inc., Biosensors International Ltd., Cook Medical Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, Cordis Corporation, and Biotronik Inc. are the leading companies operating in the global balloon catheter market.

