Bare Metal Cloud Service Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

Competitive Dynamics

The report include well-established players including IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RACKSPACE US, INC., and many more. These players are innovating novel capabilities in the bare metal cloud service domain. For instance, in July 2017, IBM Corporation announced the worldwide introduction of new bare metal servers powered by the next generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors on the IBM Cloud. It is designed to deliver high efficiency performance and generate quicker insights from big data workloads in a secure cloud environment. Well-established player such as Oracle Corporation is focusing on expanding new services offerings in other areas of North America. For instance, in May 2017, the company announced the availability of bare metal cloud service in the east region of the U.S i.e. Virginia. Furthermore, another well-established player from the bare metal cloud domain named RACKSPACE US, INC. is concentrating on strategic M&A to enhance the cloud services offerings. For instance, in September 2017, the company acquired Datapipe, a provider of bare-metal cloud services and managed services across public and private clouds. The acquisition is expected to bring novel capabilities to the company and help in providing superior services to customers around the world on a larger scale.

Global Bare metal cloud service Market

Global Bare metal cloud service Market, By Component

Hardware Software Services



Global Bare metal cloud service Market, By Enterprise Type SMBs Large

Global Bare metal cloud service Market, By End-User Industry BFSI Retail Healthcare Manufacturing IT & Telecom Media & Entertainment Others

Global Bare metal cloud service Market, By Region North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America Europe The U.K. Germany Finland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Bare Metal Cloud Service market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

