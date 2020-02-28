Barley Market 2020 – Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

Barley Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Barley industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Barley manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Barley market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Barley Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Barley industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Barley industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Barley industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Barley Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Barley are included:

Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of barley coupled with an easy availability of grains is anticipated to boost revenue growth of the Mexico barley market. The Brazil barley market is expected to project exponential growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This market is estimated to register a value CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Mergers and collaborations strengthening the framework of the global barley market

Cargill Incorporated offers a broad range of malt products derived from barley. The company has a strong sales network in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain and the U.S. In 2010, the company formed a joint venture with Grupo Modelo, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexico-based beer manufacturer, to form InteGrowMalt LLC, to produce malt and barley products. This JV was in line with the company’s organic strategy of acquisitions and collaborations to enhance its product offerings. GrainCorp, a leading food ingredients and agribusiness company with presence in over 30 countries globally, offers a wide range of malt products derived from barley and wheat. The company has malt production facilities in Australia, Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. In 2011, the company acquired German Malt GmbH and Co., a Germany-based company, with an objective to expand its malt business in Europe. The company focusses on establishing new production facilities to cater to an increasing demand from the global market. In 2015, Malteurop Group, another leading global barley malt manufacturer with presence in more than 14 countries across Europe, North America, Oceania, and Asia announced plans to upgrade its production facility in Geelong, Australia to cater to an increasing demand for malt in the Asia Pacific market.

“The global barley market is shifting rapidly. A high usage of barley in alcoholic products is likely to boost revenue growth of the barley market in the Latin America region. However, in the developed regions, usage of barley will be predominantly witnessed in the animal feed industry.” — Analyst – Food and Beverages, Future Market Insights\”

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Barley market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players