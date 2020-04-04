Base Oil to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2026

The ‘ Base Oil market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

Global Base Oil Market, by Group

Group I SN 150 BS 150 SN 250 SN 500 Others (including SN 70, SN 130, SN 350, SN 900, and SN 1200)

Group II N 150 N 500 N 600 Others (including N 70, N 100, and N220)

Group III 2 cSt 4 cSt 6 cSt 8 cSt

Group IV (PAO)

Group V (excluding Naphthenic)

Naphthenic 35-60 SUS 80-130 SUS 200-300 SUS 400-800 SUS Above 1200 SUS

Re-refined

Global Base Oil Market, by Application

Automotive Fluids

Process Oils

Industrial Oils

Metalworking Fluids

Hydraulic Oils

Others (including Rust Prevention Oils, Greases, and Marine Lubricants)

Global Base Oil Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the base oil market trends and shares from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the base oil market

List of key factors useful for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the base oil market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis of investments and price trends that would impact the outlook for the global base oil market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

