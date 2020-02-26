Battery Recycling Market: Maintaining a Strong Outlook – Here’s Why | Call2Recycle, Aqua Metals, Umicore, Exide Technologies

‘Battery Recycling market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Battery Recycling industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Call2Recycle, Aqua Metals, Umicore, Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, Enersys, Gravita India Ltd, Battery Solutions Inc, Gopher Resource, G & P Batteries.

Global Battery Recycling Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025.

Global Battery Recycling Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Battery recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals and disposing of them by the same process as regular trash has raised concerns over soil contamination and water pollution. Stringent government regulations and the growing end-use industries including transportation, consumer electronic, and industrial applications are expected to elevate the demand. The resources for new battery production are limited in comparison to the projected demand from various end-use industries. Battery recycling is important not only for the recovery of valuable materials and metals but also for efficient waste management in a bid to eliminate hazardous environmental impacts. The use of recovered metal for recycled battery production can also help in the reduction of CO2 emissions to a large extent and energy requirements related to mining.

The regional analysis of Global Battery Recycling Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. As per regional analysis Europe accounted for the major market share of 36.8% in 2016. The recycling efficiency targets set by the European government is expected to increase battery recycling rate in the region. The recycling rate of spent lead acid batteries in North America is about 100.0%. In the U.S., around 99.0% of lead is reclaimed from spent products. Moreover, the increasing demand for UPS system in commercial infrastructure, growing demand for electric vehicles, and the presence of key recyclers are anticipated to drive the demand over the forecast period Central and South America is expected to demonstrate considerable market growth due to the rise in foreign investments in the region. also commercial car production in Latin America, is expected to drive the consumption of lithium batteries over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market between 2017 to 2025. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to witness high growth rates owing to the rising demand from end-use industries such as automotive.

The qualitative research report on ‘Battery Recycling market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Battery Recycling market:

Key players: Call2Recycle, Aqua Metals, Umicore, Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, Enersys, Gravita India Ltd, Battery Solutions Inc, Gopher Resource, G & P Batteries

Market Segmentation:

By Application (Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), by Chemistry (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid, Nickel, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

