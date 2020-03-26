Battle Management System (BMS) Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2025
A recent market study reveals that the global Battle Management System (BMS) market is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029). The value of the global Battle Management System (BMS) market is estimated to reach ~US$ XX Bn/Mn by the end of 2029.
The key players covered in this study
Saab AB
Rockwell Collins
Harris Corporation
BAE Systems PLC
Rolta India Limited
Leonardo S.P.A
Thales Group
Raytheon Company
Elbit Systems Ltd
General Dynamics Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Computer Hardware Devices
Computer Software
Display Devices
Imaging Devices
Night Vision Devices
Tracking Devices
Wired Communication Devices
Wireless Communication Devices
IFF
Market segment by Application, split into
Headquarter
Vehicle
Soldier
Computing System
Navigation & Imaging System
Communication & Networking System
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
