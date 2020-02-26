Beauty Supplements Market Key Emerging Trends & Demand | The Boots Company, Murad U.K Ltd, Beauty Scoop

‘Beauty Supplements market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Beauty Supplements industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies The Boots Company, Murad U.K Ltd, Beauty Scoop, Life 2 Good Inc, Neocell Corporation, Continental, HUM Nutrition Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, Reserveage Nutrition Llc, Vemedia.

Global Beauty Supplements Market to reach USD 7.64 billion by 2025.

Global Beauty Supplements Market valued approximately USD 3.89 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Supplements consist of products that are used to enhance, improve, and offer support to any kind of deficiency in the human body. These are usually offered to the consumers in various different forms such as pills, capsules, soft gels, or even in powdered or liquid form. Beauty supplements are the combination of minerals, vitamins, nutritional ingredients, and other bioactive ingredients, which help in enhancing one’s external outlook and appearance. Supplements are classified on the basis of type, namely, herbal supplements and natural supplements. Furthermore, supplements can be segmented based on their application such as beauty supplements, dietary supplements, weight control supplements, vitamin supplements, health supplements, energy supplements, weight gain supplements, memory supplements, probiotic supplements, high supplements, and others. Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in global beauty supplements market and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Japan is the largest market in Asia for beauty supplements closely followed by China and Korea which is fastest growing in Asia owing to rising interest of male population towards beauty supplements. Asia-Pacific is closely followed by Europe with more than 25% share in global beauty supplements market. Western European countries such as France, Germany and U.K among others accounted for major revenue share of more than 20% in global beauty supplements market. Europe beauty supplements market is majorly driven by the rising consumer concerns towards their health and their beauty appearance. Europe is closely followed by the North America owing to high disposable income and rising endorsement by celebrities.

The qualitative research report on ‘Beauty Supplements market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Beauty Supplements market:

Key players: The Boots Company, Murad U.K Ltd, Beauty Scoop, Life 2 Good Inc, Neocell Corporation, Continental, HUM Nutrition Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, Reserveage Nutrition Llc, Vemedia

Market Segmentation:

By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Nail Care, Other), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

