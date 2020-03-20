Bench Power Tool Market Volume Analysis by 2025

Global Bench Power Tool Market Viewpoint

In this Bench Power Tool market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

TTI

Makita

Hitachi Koki

Hilti

Metabo

Snap-on

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

C. & E. Fein

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Miter Saws

Tile Saws

Chop Saws/Cut-off Saws

Others

Segment by Application

Industry Sites

Construction Sites

Others

