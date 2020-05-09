Beta Carotene Market – Generate Massive Revenue In Upcoming Future –2026 | DSM, BASF, Allied Biotech

“

Beta Carotene Market : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Beta Carotene market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Beta Carotene Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Increasing demand for Beta Carotene market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The market report helps the readers to clearly understand the current and future scenario and drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Global Beta Carotene Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: [ DSM, BASF, Allied Biotech, Chr Hansen, LYCORED, FMC Corporation, DDW, Zhejiang Medicine, HJ-Rise International, Zixin, Wuhan Stars ] along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development. Beta Carotene industry report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry detail related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this study report.

In the report, the data is based on 100% beta carotene.

Beta Carotene belongs to a family of carotenoids, which are responsible for the yellow and orange colors present in a large variety of plants. It is the most commonly used carotenoid color in food and beverage applications. As to the Beta Carotene powder downstream application, food and beverage is the largest downstream market, which shares 59.43% of the consumption volume in 2016.

The production of Beta Carotene powder is through natural product extraction, chemical synthesis, microalgae extraction and fermentation method. And chemical synthesis method took up 85.44% of the total consumption volume in 2016.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Natural Product Extraction

Chemical Synthesis

Microalgae Extraction

Fermentation Method

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food and Beverages

Feed Supplement

Cosmetic Additives

Drug & Health Products

Others

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Beta Carotene markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Beta Carotene market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Beta Carotene market.

Table of Contents

1 Beta Carotene Market Overview

1.1 Beta Carotene Product Overview

1.2 Beta Carotene Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Product Extraction

1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis

1.2.3 Microalgae Extraction

1.2.4 Fermentation Method

1.3 Global Beta Carotene Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Beta Carotene Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Beta Carotene Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Beta Carotene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Beta Carotene Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Beta Carotene Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Beta Carotene Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Beta Carotene Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Beta Carotene Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Beta Carotene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Beta Carotene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Beta Carotene Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Beta Carotene Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Beta Carotene Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 DSM

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Beta Carotene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 DSM Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 BASF

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Beta Carotene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 BASF Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Allied Biotech

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Beta Carotene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Allied Biotech Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Chr Hansen

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Beta Carotene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Chr Hansen Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 LYCORED

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Beta Carotene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 LYCORED Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 FMC Corporation

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Beta Carotene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 FMC Corporation Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 DDW

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Beta Carotene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 DDW Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Zhejiang Medicine

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Beta Carotene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Zhejiang Medicine Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 HJ-Rise International

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Beta Carotene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 HJ-Rise International Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Zixin

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Beta Carotene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Zixin Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Wuhan Stars

4 Beta Carotene Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Beta Carotene Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Beta Carotene Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Beta Carotene Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Beta Carotene Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Beta Carotene Application/End Users

5.1 Beta Carotene Segment by Application

5.1.1 Food and Beverages

5.1.2 Feed Supplement

5.1.3 Cosmetic Additives

5.1.4 Drug & Health Products

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Global Beta Carotene Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Beta Carotene Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Beta Carotene Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Beta Carotene Market Forecast

6.1 Global Beta Carotene Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Beta Carotene Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Beta Carotene Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Beta Carotene Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Beta Carotene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Beta Carotene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Beta Carotene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Beta Carotene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Beta Carotene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Beta Carotene Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Beta Carotene Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Natural Product Extraction Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Chemical Synthesis Gowth Forecast

6.4 Beta Carotene Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Beta Carotene Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Beta Carotene Forecast in Food and Beverages

6.4.3 Global Beta Carotene Forecast in Feed Supplement

7 Beta Carotene Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Beta Carotene Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Beta Carotene Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

