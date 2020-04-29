Beta-Carotene Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Beta-Carotene Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2024. Beta-Carotene Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Beta carotene, a type of substance called carotenoid, and an antioxidant that converts to vitamin A and played an important role in health. Rapidly growing ageing population and changing lifestyle and increasing consumer awareness about anti-cancer and other health benefits boost the demand for food and health supplements that contain beta carotenes.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Consumer Awareness About Anti-Cancer and Other Health Benefits and Growing Number of Geriatric Population and Increasing Cases of Chronic Diseases.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherland), BASF SE (Germany), Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan), Chr Hansen (Denmark), Lycored (United States), FMC Corporation (United States), D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc. (United States), Zhejiang Medicine (China), HJ-Rise International (Taiwan) and WuHan Stars Modern Bio-engineering Co. (China) etc

Market Drivers

Increasing Consumer Awareness About Anti-Cancer and Other Health Benefits

Growing Number of Geriatric Population and Increasing Cases of Chronic Diseases

Market Trend

Increasing Demand from Personal Care Products and Cosmeceuticals

The Growth in the Penetration of Beta-Carotene in Pharmaceutical Sector

Restraints

Fluctuations in the Price of Beta-Carotene

Opportunities

Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Natural Alternatives to Prevent Skin and Vision Related Problems and Increasing Incidences of Eye Diseases

The Global Beta-Carotene Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Natural Product Extraction, Chemical Synthesis, Fermentation Method)

Application (Food and Beverages, Feed Supplement, Cosmetic Additives, Drug & Health Products, Others)

Source Type (Algae, Fungi, Palm oil, Synthetic, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Beta-Carotene Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

