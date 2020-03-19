Beta-glucan Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2023

The global Beta-glucan market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Beta-glucan market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Beta-glucan market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Beta-glucan across various industries.

The Beta-glucan market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Key Segments Covered

By Source Cereal Oats Barley



Yeast

Others (mushroom)

By functionality Soluble beta-glucan Insoluble beta-glucan

By Application Food & Beverages Bakery Products Health & Dietary Supplements Dairy & Frozen Products Cosmetics & Personal Care Others ( Animal Feed)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Associated British Foods Plc.

Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)

Biothera the Immune Health Company

Ceapro Inc.

Immuno Medic AS

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc.

Groupe Soufflet S.A (AIT Ingredients)

Tate & Lyle plc. (Tate & Lyle Oats Ingredients)

Zilor Inc. (Biorigin)

The Beta-glucan market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Beta-glucan market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Beta-glucan market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Beta-glucan market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Beta-glucan market.

The Beta-glucan market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Beta-glucan in xx industry?

How will the global Beta-glucan market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Beta-glucan by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Beta-glucan ?

Which regions are the Beta-glucan market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Beta-glucan market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

