Beverage Packaging Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028

The global Beverage Packaging market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Beverage Packaging market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Beverage Packaging market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Beverage Packaging across various industries.

The Beverage Packaging market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Increasing demand for smaller pack sizes to push the demand for beverage cans

Developed economies are experiencing an increase in the use of packaged beverages, owing to the availability of extra disposable income with people in developed countries. Market analysis shows that an increase in the demand for small pack sizes has triggered the growth of beverage cans in these regions. Consumers have prioritized their expenditure. Therefore, there has been an increasing demand for smaller packs, which creates opportunities for growth in demand for beverage cans. In addition, the increasing trend of on-the-go food consumption is expected to present potential opportunities for growth of the glass and metal beverage packaging market. Moreover, the choice of beverage packaging products is predominantly driven by aspects such as convenience and sustainability of packaging solutions, prices of raw materials and aesthetic appeal of packaging.

According to the market forecasts, the liquid cartons segment is expected to dominate the market with its market size of over US$ 45,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a value CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Plastic bottle consumption to witness an all-time high in the foreseeable future

PET bottles’ demand is at an all-time high, following increased rate of consumption by consumers in many countries. For instance, American consumers have been breaking records in terms of bottled water consumption. Similarly, in Japan, bottled water consumption witness high growth rate during the 2011 natural disaster case, when government channels advised against consuming anything other than bottled water. The bottled water market is also supported by an increase in consumer awareness regarding the health effects associated with the consumption of carbonated drinks. A significant number of U.S. consumers prefer premium bottled water, and are willing to pay more for the same instead of spending on other beverages. Plastic bottles market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 34,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Decreasing consumption of alcoholic beverages could affect the glass bottle market

The consumption of alcohol has decreased in various regions. Japan has a shrinking young population and aged consumers that account for more than 1/4th of the Japanese population. This has resulted in declining sales of soft drinks in the country. The amount of beer consumed by Germans has also dropped by more than 30%. Due to the reduced growth rate of consumption of alcoholic drinks as opposed to that of non-alcoholic drinks, the glass bottle segment is poised to witness a decline in market value share, during the next ten years. Moreover, the global beverage packaging market is also expected to witness a negative impact by high raw material prices and increasing government regulations regarding recyclable packaging solutions, reducing carbon footprint, and ensuring proper coding for optimum traceability, among others in the packaging industry. Due to increasing wastes, Chinese government introduced the excessive packaging regulations, in 2010, which covered beverage packaging, cosmetic packaging, and certain food & confectionary packaging. The Indian state of Maharashtra recently banned the use of packaged water bottles in government offices. The same is soon planned to be imposed on restaurants in the state.

