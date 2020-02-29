Big Data Analytics in Banking Market By Geography, Trends 2022

The Global Big Data Analytics in Banking market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 45.50% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. Big Data Analytics is helping banks to understand their customers at a granular level, enabling them to roll out customized offers that suit their needs. This increases both customer satisfaction and profitability. While many banks are increasingly deploying Big Data solutions, many are still unable to take advantage of huge internal and external data coming through various channels.

Get More Information about this report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/215456?utm_source=Manoj

Reasons to buy this report

1)Report gives complete market insights, the driving forces of the market, the challenges market faces, technologies and their applications

2) A complete market breakdown has been done by different geographies along with the country level segmentation to give a detailed picture of the market.

3) The report also gives information on major vendors and their products, their existing share in the market, strategies they adopt along with the financials, recent developments and profile of these vendors.

Who should be interested in this report?

1) Vendors who are into manufacturing of these products as they can get an overview of what competitors are doing and also which markets they can look forward to expand their operations

2) Investors who are willing to invest in this market

3) Consultants who can get readymade analysis to guide their clients

4) Anyone who wants to know about this industry

Leaders:

1 SAP

2 Tibco

3 Microsoft

4 SAS Institute

5 QlikTech

6 IBM

7 Oracle

8 MicroStrategy

9 Information Builders

10 Actuate

Challengers:

1 Syoncloud

2 Sopra

Make an Inquiry before Buying at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/215456?utm_source=Manoj

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.