Bio-based Plastics Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

The following manufacturers are covered:

AntronUSA

BioBag CanadaCanada

BioBag USAUSA

Biosphere IndustriesUSA

BioTufUSA

BraskemBrazil

CereplastUSA, Europe, India

Earthcycle PackagingCanada

EarthShellUSA

Ecovative DesignsUSA

FKuR Plastics CorporationUSA

Innovia FilmsInternational

MetabolixUSA

NatureWorks LLCUSA

Tianan Biologic Material

PlanticAustralia

Potatopak LimitedUnited Kingdom and New Zealand

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Starch Sourced

Oils Sourced

Cellulose and Lignin Sourced

Proteins Sourced

Xylans Sourced

Segment by Application

Bottles And Foodservice Ware

Durable Textiles

Automotive Parts

