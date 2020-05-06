Biochar Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2019 to 2025

The global biochar market was estimated USD 26.60 million in 2017, and is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 18%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2025). One of the major drivers for the increasing demand in this market is the increasing environmental concerns, globally, and governments of the developed and developing nations encouraging environment friendly products.

A study titled ‘Global Biochar Market’ was launched by Adroit Market Research in December 2018.The market is segmented by Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification and Others), by Application (Agriculture and Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World) and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

The study covers the global biochar market size in terms of revenue and volume for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global biochar market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers and restraints, PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape.

The global biochar market is expected to reach 40.38 kilo tons by 2025. The biochar market is expected to grow due to increasing consumption of organic foods. Further, the market is driven by factors such as growing awareness of biochar in agricultural sector, stringent environmental regulation and increasing usage of biochar in livestock as animal feed.

Biochar is a kind of charcoal which is used as soil amendment. It is rich in carbon, found in solid form and it can be easily endure in soil for thousands of years. Biochar is made up of biomass via modern pyrolysis processes. The process involves the direct thermal decomposition of biomass in the absence of oxygen, which produces a mixture of gas, liquid, and solids products. Biochar increases the soil fertility as well as the agricultural productivity.

Seeing the advantages and the growing demand of biochar in developing country the global biochar market witnessed a rise in the number of pyrolysis equipment manufacturing companies such as Clean Fuels and Earth Systems.

Agriculture application occupied major share in the global biochar market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Biochar emerges as soil amendment for agriculture, a carbon based porous material with longevity of biochar has improved the quality of crop yields as well as texture of soil by retaining the nutrients of the soil.

North America accounted for the largest share of global biochar market in 2017 as U.S. had the highest share of biochar consumption. Moreover, U.S. government implemented strict regulation to cut carbon pollution from power plants and agriculture industries. This has led a spark of new innovation and drive the investment in biochar process.

Further, lack of awareness regarding biochar and its advantages among the farming community in Asia Pacific region has become a major hindrance for the growth of biochar market. However, government initiatives for organic foods and healthy life style have driven the market in emerging countries. In April, 2015, according to Telangana Department of Agriculture, farmers in Telangana were able to produce approx. 16 – 20 bags of paddy from just a half acre of land by using biochar, as against 5 – 6 bags earlier.

The competitive landscape of the global biochar market is highly fragmented with a large number of regional and global players including Biokol, Biomass Controls, LLC, Carbon Industries Pvt Ltd., Charcoal House, Anaerob Systems, Algae AquaCulture Technologies, CECEP Golden Mountain Agricultural Science And Technology, EarthSpring Biochar/Biochar Central, Energy Management Concept, 3R Environmental Technology Group and Renargi.

Key segments of the global biochar market

Technology Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Metric tons)

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Metric tons)

Agriculture

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Metric tons)

North America



Europe



Germany

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of the World

