Biochemical Sensor Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2026
By Market Players:
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Polestar Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Melexis (Belgium), Universal Biosensor Inc. (Australia), Nova Biomedical Corporation (U.S.), and Texas Instrument Inc. (U.S.).
The global Biochemical Sensor Market has been segmented into:
Global Biochemical Sensor Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Global Biochemical Sensor Market: By Product Type
- Electrochemical Sensor
- Optical Sensor
- Gas Sensor
- Thermal Sensor
- Piezoelectric Sensor
Global Biochemical Sensor Market: By Film Deposition Material
- Titanium Oxide (TiO2)
- Fluorine Doped Tin Oxide (SnO2:F)
- Silicon Oxide (SiO2)
- Aluminum Oxide (Al2O3)
- Others
Global Biochemical Sensor Market: By Application
- Clinical Diagnosis
- Environmental Monitoring
- Food Quality Control
- Military
- Others
