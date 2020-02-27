Biodefense Market Projected to Grow at Steady Rate through 2019 – 2024

The study on the Biodefense Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Biodefense Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Global Biodefense Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global biodefense market is displaying admirable growth due to the increasing importance for disease surveillance mission to combat bioterrorism. The outbreak of anthrax subsequent to September 11, 2001, attack has raised vigilance among government bodies for improving public health preparedness and to improve the response time in the event of a disaster. The funding for preparedness of bioterrorism has augmented the capabilities of Public Health Services to enhance its surveillance activities, resulting in effective monitoring of community health. The increasing focus of Public Health Services for the development of tests and procedures to identify biothreat agents is also driving the biodefense market. The recent Ebola outbreak and nuclear crisis in Japan are anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the biodefense market.

Global Biodefense Market: Regional Outlook

The global biodefense market is divided into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Latin America. North America is the largest market for biodefense due to enhanced lab capabilities and improved infrastructure for raising alarm for the threat to health. Europe is the second largest market for biodefense. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for biodefense due to the increasing adoption of precise analytical instruments and rapid advancement of the biotechnology industry. Other regions such as the Middle East and Latin America are anticipated to be significant regions for biodefense due to the expanding portfolio of leading biotechnology players in these regions.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies operating in the global biodefense market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Dynavax Technologies Inc., Emergent BioSolutions, SIGA Technologies, Acambis plc, Evogen Inc., Human Genome Sciences, and PharmAthene Inc.

The global biodefense market is segmented as follows:

Global Biodefense Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

