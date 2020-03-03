Biodegradable Foodservice Disposables Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

A material or product is called ‘biodegradable’ under specific environmental conditions if it is able to undergo a certain degradation process that is caused by biological activity within a given amount of time, which can be measured by a standardized test method.

This report covers the anticipated performance of the biodegradable foodservice disposables market in terms of both value and volume, over the forecast period (2016-2022).

The report starts with an overview of the Europe (U.K., Spain, France & Switzerland) biodegradable foodservice disposables market and its growth factor impact analysis. In the same section, XMR covers the Europe biodegradable foodservice disposables market performance in terms of revenue.

This section includes XMR’s analysis of the key trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints in the global market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

To understand and assess opportunities in the biodegradable foodservice disposables market,

The market is segmented as follows: By Type By Raw Material By End Use By Distribution Channel By Country

On the basis of type, the market is segmented as follows: Plates Trays & Containers Cutleries Cups & Bowls Clamshells

Of the aforementioned types, the cups & bowls segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period in terms of volume consumption. The trays & containers segment is expected to expand at a promising growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of value, the cutleries segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the Europe biodegradable foodservice disposables market, followed by the cups & bowls segment.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented as follows: Bioplastics Polylactic Acid (PLA) Starch Based Pulp & Paper Woods & Leaves

Of the aforementioned segments, the pulp & paper segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period in terms of value. The bio plastic segment is expected to showcase favorable growth in the near future.

The report also analyzes the market on the basis of end users, which include: Hotel & Other accommodation facilities Restaurants Café and Bistros Bars & Pubs Clubs Foodservice Providers/Caterers Institutions

Among all the above segments, the restaurants segment occupied the largest share of the market both in terms of value and volume in 2015 and is expected to continue to remain dominant in the market over the forecast period.

The market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into: Wholesalers Hypermarket/supermarkets Cash & Carry Logistic Providers Distributors Online

Among all the above segments, the cash and carry segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment accounted for the largest market share in 2014 in terms of both value and volume and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The report also analyzes the market across various geographies and provides estimated market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period

Countries covered in the report are: U.K. Spain France Switzerland

The U.K. market dominated the overall market in 2014 in terms of both value and volume share and the market in the country is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

