Biological Safety Testing Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2029

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles key manufacturers in the biological safety testing market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Avance Biosciences, SGS SA, WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc., Toxikon, Inc., Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB, Paragon Bioservices, Inc., and NuAire.

The global Biological safety testing market has been segmented as follows:

Biological safety testing Market, by Product Type

Instruments Biological Safety Cabinet (class I, class II, class III) Autoclaves Laboratory Centrifuges Others

Reagent & Kits

Biological safety testing Market, by Test Type

Endotoxin Tests

Sterility Tests

Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

Bioburden Tests

Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests

Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

Other Tests (Toxicity tests, Stability tests, etc.)

Biological safety testing Market, By Application

Vaccines & Therapeutics

Blood & Blood Products

Tissue & Tissue Products

Stem Cell Products

Gene Therapy

Cellular Therapy

Biological safety testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Spain Italy U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



