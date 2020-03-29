Biologics Market : covers upstream raw material suppliers information

Biologics Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Biologics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Biologics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Biologics Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global biologics market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Biologics Market – By Product

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Others

Global Biologics Market – By Applications

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Global Biologics Market – By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE RSA Rest of MEA



