BIOLOGICS OUTSOURCING Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Catalent, Inc., GenScript, Innovent Biologics

The BIOLOGICS OUTSOURCING market research study provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The study provides market introduction, BIOLOGICS OUTSOURCING market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, and BIOLOGICS OUTSOURCING market size forecast.

In the BIOLOGICS OUTSOURCING Market, some of the major companies are:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Catalent, Inc., GenScript, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Syngene, Shanghai Medicilon inc., GL Biochem Corporation Ltd., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Horizon Discovery Group plc. Innovent Biologics, Inc., Selexis SA, Lonza, Abzena Plc, Adimab LLC., and much more.

BIOLOGICS OUTSOURCING Market: Insights

In global biologics outsourcing market, the biologics are expected to be a significant area of growth, however, they are starting from a lower base and there is a greater bias against outsourcing biologics production. Outsourcing is increasing as a percentage of the whole manufacturing capacity due to relatively more of new product manufacturing is outsourced and facilities with products that become generic are non-core and are being divested. Increasing investments in the research development of biologics are significantly propelling the outsourcing market among the big as well as small pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries.

The global biologics outsourcing market was valued at around USD 8,420.0 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 32,000.0 million by 2024. The global biologics outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18.0% between 2017 and 2024.

Drivers and Restraints



The major factor driving the growth of biologics outsourcing market is the increasing investments in research development of biologic drugs. Because of the facilities with products that become generic are non-core and are being divested and relatively more of new product manufacturing is outsourced the outsourcing is increasing as a percentage of the whole manufacturing capacity. Using a third-party manufacturer can act as an additional site in a multiple site supply strategy, provide backup capacity and increased supply security. In addition, biologics capacity has been built up by CMOs to enable more production to be externalized which will ultimately propel the biologics outsourcing market.

Development of Biologics required high capital and time investment which is expected to arrest the growth of this industry in the years to come.

The Global BIOLOGICS OUTSOURCING Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

Antibody product segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and expected to dominate the market by the end of forecast period. The antibody segment is further sub-segmented into a monoclonal antibody, bi-specific antibody, and antibody drug conjugates. From which monoclonal antibodies accounted for the largest market share. Increasing approval for an orphan indication has climbed to more than 50% in the current decade will propel the segment during the forecast period.

Microbial source segment dominates the mammalian and other sources such as Transgenic Models, Avian, and etc. number of products discovered and manufactured by microbial sources will keep the segment dominance throughout the forecast period.

The kits reagents sector is dominating the biologics outsourcing market. Owing to the increasing use of different kits reagents in numerous clinical trials and other microbiological activities.

Considering the applications of global biologics market, vaccine therapeutics development segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The factors such as increasing awareness about disease prevention by vaccination and rising investments in RD of vaccine segment will boost the segment in near future

North America is the largest market for pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical research, conducting more than three-quarters of the worlds research and development and holding the IP rights for most of the worlds new drug products, hence it the dominating the biologics outsourcing market globally. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative region in the global biologics outsourcing market. Owing to the increasing pharmaceutical sector in the region and rising government initiatives for the healthcare industry.

