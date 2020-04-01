Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2027
companies profiled in this report are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sartorius StedimBiotech, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nova Biomedicals, Lonza, and Becton, and Dickinson and Company.
The global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market has been segmented as follows:
Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Product
- Upstream Products
- Fermenters
- Bioprocess Analyzers
- Process Monitoring Devices
- Culture & Media Preparation
- Culture Media, Buffers & Inducers
- Other Upstream Products
- Downstream Products
- Filtration & Separation Systems
- Chromatography
- Consumables & Accessories
- Other Downstream Products
Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Application
- Recombinant Proteins
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Antibiotics
- Probiotics
- Others (Amino Acids, Enzymes, Polysaccharides, etc.)
Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by End-user
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Contract Research Organizations
- Academic Research Institutes
- Food Industry
- Others
Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
