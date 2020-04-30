Bioplastic Packaging Market 2020: Global Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities during the Forecast Period 2025 – Adroit Market Research

There have been collective measures being taken on reducing the usage of plastics packaging, plastic products. People are aware about the harm plastic causes to the environment. There are some alternatives to plastics being used for the day to day routine. People are shifting their preference to bio degradable substitutes which are eco-friendly.

Chemical companies are investing on the development of bioplastic packaging and doing research to increase the raw material availability and usage is helping the global bioplastic packaging market improve. Previously in 2017, the global bioplastic packaging market size was valued at USD 4.03 billion and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 28.5 billion by 2025.

There is Research and development being carried out to expand the utilization of different raw materials which is a great opportunity for the Global Bio plastic Packaging Market. Governments in various countries have started to incentivize the companies which produce Bioplastics. With rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, there is a huge demand for packaging in the developing countries. With the governments support many countries are taking up the eco-friendly approach creating opportunities for global bio plastic packaging market.

The cost of production of the bio plastic packing is high is a major restraint. Bioplastics are biodegradable, but cannot be degraded as easily as naturally occurring organic matter. So to come up with a product which has properties of a plastic and biodegradability of organic matter, the cost of production is getting higher. Although mass production of the bioplastic packaging can prove to be feasible and can lower the cost up to some extent.

The global Bio plastic Packaging Market is categorized into several segmentation including technology, type, and region. Based on the technology, the Global Bio plastic Packaging Market is divided into non-biodegradable bio-derived thermoplastics, biodegradable polymers synthesized from petrochemicals, injection molding, bioplastic directly extracted from biomass, pelletizing, bioplastic synthesized from bio-derived monomers, bioplastic produced by natural or genetically modified organisms (GMO), and others.. Based on the type, the Global Bio plastic Packaging Market is classified into renewable base and petrochemical base. Looping on to the regional overview, the Global Bio plastic Packaging Market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the Global Bio plastic Packaging Market includes Koninklijke DSM N.V., Innovia Films Ltd., DowDupont Inc., BASF SE, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., Novamont S.p.A., Braskem S.A., NatureWorks LLC, and ECM BioFilms Inc, and more others.

Reasons for the study

– The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global bioplastics packaging market industry.

– We have been following the overall segmentation of bioplastics packaging especially, the rigid segment. This sector has been gaining immense importance, as a key fragment of the bioplastics packaging market. Globally, rigid and flexible segment has tremendous growth potential in tandem with the increase in food and beverages industries.

– While conducting research on the energy storage systems on regional and country level, we noticed that the use of starch blend biopolymer holds a significant share in the market which is expanding and being recognized for its value. The use of conventional plastics over a long period of time until now may be a limitation for the expansion and usage of bioplastics.

What does the report include?

– The study on the global bioplastics packaging market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

– Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis

– The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

– Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

– The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Who should buy this report?

– This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the bioplastics packaging market. The report will benefit:

– Executives of bioplastics manufacturing companies that are engaged in the providing environmental friendly products.

– Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovative solutions for promoting the use of bioplastics.

– Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

