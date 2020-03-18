Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market is Expected to reach $5,430 million by 2023, Registering a CAGR of 57.6% from 2017 to 2023

The global blockchain distributed ledger market accounted for $228 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $5,430 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 57.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013182

Blockchain distributed ledger is a database, which serves as an online ledger keeping record of transactions that cannot be changed. In present connected and integrated world, economic activity occur in business networks that span national, geographical, and jurisdictional boundaries. Transactions involve various participants such as buyers, sellers, and intermediaries (such as banks, auditors, or solicitors) whose business agreements and contracts are recorded in ledgers.

Some of the key players of Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market:

Chain Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Eris Industries, Intel Corporation, Deloitte, Blockchain Tech Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, and Earthport.

A blockchain is a tamper-proof, pooled digital ledger that registers transactions in a public or private peer-to-peer network. The absence of a central authority in blockchain distributed ledger makes transactions faster. In addition, it is more transparent as it can give regulators a clearer insight into the background of financial transactions, helping them battle money laundering and manage risk. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of blockchain distributed ledger in the coming years

Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Analysis to 2023 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global blockchain distributed ledger market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. By type, the market is bifurcated into private blockchain and public blockchain. On the basis of end user, it is categorized government, BFSI, automotive, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013182

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market from 2017 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.