Blow-fill-seal Equipment Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

This report provides forecast and analysis of the blow-fill-seal equipment market at the global level. It provides historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast from 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on packaging industry outlook, health care expenditure, and GDP growth. In addition, it includes global drivers, restraints and recent trends of the blow-fill-seal equipment market. The report also comprises the study of opportunities for blow-fill-seal equipment manufacturers and also includes detailed value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of blow-fill-seal equipment manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, recent development, key differentiator and target regions. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by production capacity, product type, end-user industry, and region.

The report includes volume sales of blow-fill-seal equipment and the revenue generated from sales of blow-fill-seal equipment globally and across all important regional economies. The global blow-fill-seal equipment market is segmented on the basis of production capacity into Up to 5,000 containers/hr., 5,000-10,000 containers/hr., and above 10,000 containers/hr.

On the basis of product type, which is to be formed and filled, the global blow-fill-seal equipment market is segmented into bottles, ampoules, vials and prefilled syringes & injectable.

On the basis of end-user industry, the global blow-fill-seal equipment market is segmented into pharmaceutical, food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics and others (agriculture, chemical, automotive etc.).

Blow-fill-seal equipment market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of blow-fill-seal equipment by production capacity type and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Blow-fill-seal equipment market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The blow-fill-seal equipment market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current blow-fill-seal equipment market scenario. Pricing is considered for the calculation of revenue that are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional blow-fill-seal equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the blow-fill-seal equipment market for various end uses of blow-fill-seal equipment in different regions across the globe. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the blow-fill-seal equipment market by country. Blow-fill-seal equipment market numbers for all the regions by production capacity, by product type and by end-user industry have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level blow-fill-seal equipment market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The blow-fill-seal equipment market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and company’s annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global blow-fill-seal equipment market are Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH, Hunan CHINASUN Pharmaceutical Machinery CO. Ltd., Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Weiler Engineering, Inc., Brevetti Angela S.R.L., Marchesini Group S.p.A, Serac Inc., GEA Group , SIPA S.p.A. and Sidel S.A.

Key Segments Covered By Production Capacity Up to 5,000 containers/hr. 5,000-10,000 containers/hr. Above 10,000 containers/hr. By Product Type Bottles Ampoules Vials Prefilled Syringes & Injectable By End-Use Industry Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverage Cosmetics & Personal Care Others By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Benelux Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Turkey Rest of MEA Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India South Korea ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ Japan

