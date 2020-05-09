Blow Molding Machinery Market 2020 Segments Analysis, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-Use Industry 2025

Global blow molding machinery Industry manufacturing the equipment used for making hollow products of plastic involves automotive parts and plastic bottles. The factors that are responsible for the growth of blow molding machinery market are investment in the industrial machinery, and value for the downstream due to the improvement in financial conditions. Growth of the blow molding machine market is restricted because of increase in investment for the industrial machinery and equipment and downstream which is increasing the capacity.

Global blow molding machinery market trends that are getting popularity is on using the 3D printers in blow molding. This step mostly separates the procedures of fusing and printing the structure for making the procedure of blow molding easier and energy efficient. These techniques uses liquid ink which is obtained from the metal powder. Using 3D printer in the plastic molding offers manufacturer a prototype on comparing the actual product molding which may hamper the growth of global blow molding machinery market over the forecast period.

Drivers that are playing major role in the growth of blow molding machine market are increase in the industry of e-commerce worldwide. Increase in the companies of e-commerce, requirement for the packaging is increasing which is fueling the growth of packaging machinery. E-retail is anticipated to be the best channel for sales of the pharmaceutical and goods for customer are increasing the blow molding machine market over the forecast period. In addition, it is projected that the value for packaging of micro-flute and white-top corrugated board will rise over the forecast period because of high durability and flexural strength. Increase in the requirement of consumer for the fast delivery has fueled the value for efficient materials of packaging, which will enhance the growth of blow molding machine market globally in the coming years.

Use of components of plastic for constructing the bridges, pipelines and buildings widely will boost in increasing the value of global blow molding machinery market in the coming years. Increase in the projects of construction in the developed and developing regions to develop the infrastructure of dams, bridges and roads which needs large amount of parts of plastic like piping systems of polyvinyl chloride will drive the demand for blow molding machinery market. Enlargement of industry of construction in the Asian countries in terms of revenue will help in surging the global blow molding machinery market.

Global blow molding machinery market is segmented into product, technology, application and region. On the basis of product, blow molding machine market is divided into PVC, polypropylene, polyethylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polystyrene, PET and more. Based on technology, market is divided into extrusion blow molding, compound blow molding, injection blow molding and stretch blow molding. On considering the application, blow molding machine market is divided into construction & building, transport & automotive, packaging, medical, electronics & consumables and more.

Key Segments in the “Global Blow Molding Machinery Market” are-

By Product, market is segmented into:

PVC

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polystyrene

PET

Others

By Technology, market is segmented into:

Extrusion Blow Molding

Compound Blow Molding

Injection Blow Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

By Application, market is segmented into:

Construction & Building

Transport & Automotive

Packaging

Medical

Electronics & Consumables

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

Central America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

