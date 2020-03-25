You are here

Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Tracking Report Analysis 2019-2027

The Blowout Preventer (BOP) market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors.

major players in the global BOP market. For the research, 2013 has been taken as the base year while all forecasts have been given for the 2014–2022 period. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level for the 2013–2022 period. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the BOP manufacturing and installation business. 

 
The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global BOP market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive industry analysis of the global BOP market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and profitability of the global BOP market. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. 
 
The report provides detailed insights into the BOP business globally. There are currently numerous drivers for the ESP market. One of the most prominent drivers is the stringent norms and regulations, mandating higher investments towards oil spill avoidance and management. Apart from this, growing volume of seaborne trade is also expected to result in higher expenditures on offshore oil spill management and hence on BOP installations. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the BOP market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.  
 
The BOP market was segmented on the basis of configuration (annular BOP and ram BOP) and location (onshore and offshore). The configuration of BOP systems is different for both onshore and offshore oilfields, depending on the requirements. In onshore oilfields, the complexity of surroundings is low as compared to offshore oilfields. The installation of BOP in onshore fields would be low cost and easier due to less adverse conditions unlike in offshore fields. The BOP market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, South & Central America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the ESP market. Key market participants in the BOP market include Cameron International Corporation, National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Control Flow Inc., GE Oil & Gas, and Uztel S.A. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.
 
BOP Market: By Configuration
  • Annular BOP
  • Ram BOP
BOP Market: By Location
  • Onshore
  • Offshore
BOP Market: By Region
  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Rest of North America
  • South & Central America 
    • Brazil
    • Venezuela
    • Rest of South & Central America
  • Europe
    • Russia
    • Kazakhstan
    • Norway
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Indonesia
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Nigeria
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

