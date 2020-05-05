Body Shaper Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation: Key Players Hanesbrands, Wacoal, Van de Velde N.V. (primadonna), Triumph, PUMA, Leonisa

Body shaper are apparels that cover the body by enabling a tight fit, which enhances the body shape. Body shaper is also known as shape wear and it helps in improving blood circulation and endurance of the body. The body shaper provides an illusion of toned and slim body figure. With the evolution of shapewear apparels, lighter girdles with elastic were being used as a fashion statement in the present era.

Global Body Shaper market report provides an exclusive coverage which has been provided for market drivers and challenges & opportunities for a country-level market in the respective regional segments. The report comprises a competitive analysis of the key players functioning in the market and covers in-depth data related to the competitive landscape of the market and the recent strategies & products that will assist or affect the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the global Body Shaper market are Hanesbrands Inc., Wacoal, Van de Velde N.V. (primadonna), Triumph, PUMA, Leonisa, Ann Chery, Anita, Spanx, Annette International, Belly Bandit, Jockey International, Corset Story UK, Your Contour, Figura Nueva, and others. To expand the market, the majority of vendors are adopting new technologies and product launches in order to gain competitive advantage in the global market.

Request for Sample of Body Shaper Market Report including 152 Pages with 10+ Top Leading Players @ https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/4946673/body-shaper-market

In 2018, the global Body Shaper market size was valued at US$ 2,246.5 million and is growing with a CAGR of 6.91% during the 2016-26

Body Shaper Market Segmentations

By Type: Tops, Bottoms, Waist Shapers, and Others

By Applications: E-commerce, Offline physical store

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

Waist shaper segment is expected to be closely followed by the tops segment in terms of growth

With the increasing adoption of internet and the rising penetration of e-commerce are fostering the growth of the body shaper market.

North America is witnessing growth in the global Body Shaper market

Increasing inclination of people towards leading a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, companies are also launching products that are inspired by celebrities. These factors are expected to further propel the growth of the global body shaper market during the forecast period.

Also, The Body Shaper market is being increasingly affected by fashion trends and vice versa. As underwear items are becoming more fashionable, many people today are wearing them more visibly. Technological trends are creating new opportunities for body shapers. Newer technologies are providing expertise to manufacture products with moisture regulating solutions, and anti-bacterial and anti-odour properties, putting focus on health and hygiene.

Key Questions Answered

What is the market value of the overall body shaper market and its segments?

What is the market value at the regional and country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the body shaper market?

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

What are the macroeconomic indicators impacting the country’s dynamics?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://inforgrowth.com/enquiry/4946673/body-shaper-market

ABOUT INFORGROWTH:We are a market-intelligence company formed with the objective of providing clients access to the most relevant and accurate research content for their growth needs. At InForGrowth, we understand Research requirements and help a client in taking informed business-critical decisions. Given the complexities and interdependencies of market-intelligence, there is always more than one source to explore and arrive at the right answer. Through our smart search feature and our reliable and trusted publishing partners, we are paving way for more simplified and relevant research.

FOR ALL YOUR RESEARCH NEEDS, REACH OUT TO US AT:

Address: 6400 Village Pkwy suite # 104, Dublin, CA 94568, USA

Contact Name: Rohan

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1-909-329-2808

UK: +44 (203) 743 1898