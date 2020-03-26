Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2027

Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Boron Trifluoride and Complexes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Segment by Manufacturers

increasing demand for BF3 and its complexes is expected to lead to tremendous growth in the global boron trifluoride and complexes market.

Boron trifluoride is used as an intermediate and catalyst for the manufacture of many pharmaceutical drugs (especially antibiotics) or to accelerate or decelerate the reaction rate.

There have been significant investments in the setting up of new production plants for pharmaceutical manufacturing in India. The cost of setting up of production plants in India is 40% lower as compared to Western countries. This particular factor is boosting the growth of the global boron trifluoride and complexes market in the Asia Pacific region.

“Polymer and petrochemicals, agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals by far were considered as the largest application area for boron trifluoride. However, over the last few years, boron trifluoride has also been used in other applications such as flavors and fragrances, nuclear power energy and also as an important catalyst in the manufacturing of semiconductors and solar cells. The use of boron trifluoride and its complexes for such applications and industries is anticipated to boost global market demand over the forecast period.”

— Senior Research Analyst (Chemicals), Future Market Insights

Catalyst application segment gaining traction in the global market owing to significant properties of the final product

Boron trifluoride finds application as a catalyst in a diverse range of chemical reactions such as isomerisation, alkylation, polymerisation, esterfication, condensation, cyclization, hydration dehydration, sulfonation, desulphurisation, nitration, halogenation oxidation and acylation. In terms of revenue, the catalyst segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period while expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2017 – 2027. Growth of the polymers and petrochemicals industry is anticipated to lead to an increase in the consumption of boron trifluoride for applications as a catalyst.

