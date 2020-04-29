Bottled Water Market Rising Growth With Key players: CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial.., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Bottled Water Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global bottled water market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 210.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 341.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Fill Out Details to Receive Sample Report Copy Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-bottled-water-market&SB

The well-established Key players in the market are: CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial.., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo ,Danone, Nestle Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Balance Trading Company, VOSS WATER, Fiji Water and AJE.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Bottled Water Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Bottled Water Industry market:

– The Bottled Water Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Bottled Water Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Types (Still water, Sparkling water, Functional water), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Home and Office Delivery, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, On-Trade, Others), and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Developing lifestyles and health concerns

Consumer option for vitamin and minerals rich drinking water

Market Restraints:

Environment pollution through plastic bottles.

Absence of awareness regarding health issues through low-cost tap water.

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Bottled Water products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Bottled Water Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Bottled Water Industry Production by Regions

– Global Bottled Water Industry Production by Regions

– Global Bottled Water Industry Revenue by Regions

– Bottled Water Industry Consumption by Regions

Bottled Water Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Bottled Water Industry Production by Type

– Global Bottled Water Industry Revenue by Type

– Bottled Water Industry Price by Type

Bottled Water Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Bottled Water Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Bottled Water Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Bottled Water Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Bottled Water Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Bottled Water Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-bottled-water-market&SB

At the Last, Bottled Water industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]