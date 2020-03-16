Bread and Roll Market Revenue Analysis by 2025
The global Bread and Roll market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Bread and Roll market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Bread and Roll are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Bread and Roll market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Associated British Foods
Almarai
Barilla Group
Grupo Bimbo
Goodman Fielder
Yamazaki Baking
Biscottes Auga Picard
Bakersland Grope
Britannia
Brace’s Bakery
Campbell Soup
Canada Bread
Fuji Baking Group
George Weston
Hostess Brands
HUL
Lieken
Maple Leaf Foods
Pasco Shikishima
Premier Foods
Takaki Bakery
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Artisanal bread and rolls
Industrial bread and rolls
In-store bakery
Tortilla
Segment by Application
Specialist retailers
Hypermarkets and supermarkets
Independent retailers
Convenience stores
Other
